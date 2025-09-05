PHONO to Host Expert Networking Event at RE+ 2025: Exploring New Pathways for U.S. Solar Development

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PHONO, a global leading provider of PV products and solutions, is delighted to announce its participation in RE+ 2025, North America’s largest three-day renewable energy exhibition, taking place September 9–11, 2025, at the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As part of its presence at the show, PHONO will host an exclusive networking event at Booth V7637, focused on critical industry challenges and opportunities shaping the next phase of U.S. solar development.

Event Details:

Date: September 9, 2025

September 9, 2025 Time: 1: 00 PM – 2:30 PM

1: Location: Booth V7637, Venetian Expo Center, Las Vegas, NV

Agenda & Session Topics:

1. Decoding Solar Module Reliability

How independent testing validates bankability and mitigates investment risks

2. US Solar Market Outlook: Navigating Supply Chain Volatility

Latest trends in module pricing and availability

Strategies for ensuring project timelines amid market fluctuations

3. From Policy Risk to Project ROI: Overcoming Market Volatility with Quality & Agility

Implementing robust quality control measures

Adapting to evolving market demands with flexible supply chain solutions

Featured Speakers:

Tristan Erion-Lorico , VP of Sales and Marketing, PVEL

, VP of Sales and Marketing, PVEL Youru Tan , Senior Solar Analyst, BloombergNEF

, Senior Solar Analyst, BloombergNEF Gary C., Director of BD, NA, PHONO

Why Attend:

Attendees will gain expert insights into bankability, reliability, and supply chain resilience, while networking with industry leaders across development, finance, and procurement in an exclusive setting. Visitors to PHONO’s booth throughout the show can experience live demos, pick up exclusive swag, and enter to win premium gifts.

Seating is limited. Secure your spot via:

Visit PHONO at RE+ 2025:

Booth V7637, Venetian Expo Center September 9-11, 2025

