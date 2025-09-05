RE+ 2025: Ampace to Showcase Breakthrough Innovations and Reinforce Commitment to Safety

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — September 9 to 11, Ampace will return to RE+ 2025 with a defining milestone: the industry’s first mass-produced semi-solid battery cells, set to mark a new era of safer, denser, and more efficient energy storage—from data centers to homes.

This year’s showcase reflects Ampace’s steady progression from pioneering R&D to real-world impact. With over 20 years of expertise in lithium-ion battery technology and a proven track record of zero safety incidents, Ampace continues to deliver solutions that prioritize safety, reliability, performance, and user experience.

At RE+ 2025, Ampace is proud to unveil its next leap forward:

1. 10C Semi-Solid LFP Cells ‒ Now in Mass Production Already

In March 2025, Ampace launched its 10C semi-solid LFP battery cells, already powering PU200 systems and PR-S4 deployments worldwide. With a 10C continuous discharge rate and 20% higher energy density, these cells deliver a more efficient energy storage across critical applications.

2. Comprehensive Safety Testing ‒ Delivering Zero-Incident Performance

With 69 million cells delivered—zero safety incidents, zero recalls—Ampace sets the global benchmark for battery safety. Its semi-solid-state technology significantly reduces the risk of electrolyte leakage, delivering a substantial enhancement in overall safety performance. Beyond the lab, Ampace products have also demonstrated their reliability in real-world environments, including rigorous deployment in Chile, further underscoring Ampace’s commitment to safety.

3. U.S. Market Relevance ‒ Advancing Localization for Sustainable Growth

From stabilizing the grid to optimizing space-constrained data centers and enabling EV compatible home storage, Ampace is addressing U.S. energy challenges head-on.

In California, Ampace powered a 500,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Madera, California providing 12-18 hours of daily backup. This ensures stable supply, secure operations for farmers, and lowers 40% annual carbon emissions.

By prioritizing safety in every design, Ampace is committed to industrializing the future of energy, bringing innovative technologies to markets worldwide.

Join Ampace at RE+ to experience how it industrializes the future of energy storage—safer, stronger, and ready for the world.

Booth V11699

September 9-11

The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas