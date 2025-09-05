Rokid Glasses Aim to Prove Smart Wearables can be Fashion Forward at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rokid, the global pioneer in Augmented Reality (AR) and human-computer interaction heads to IFA this week with sporting their all-new Rokid Glasses, a step forward in wearable technology that aims to prove smart glasses can be both stylish and genuinely useful. Designed with a sleek, lightweight frame and powered by advanced AI and AR features, Rokid Glasses are setting a new standard for fashionable tech you’ll actually want to wear every day.

The Rokid Glasses are designed to blend seamlessly into your lifestyle, offering a discreet and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy frame that supports magnetically attached prescription lenses for maximum versatility. Weighing just 49 grams, they provide all-day comfort that feels as natural as a favorite pair of eyewear. With their minimal, polished finish, Rokid Glasses strike the perfect balance between casual and professional style, making them a fashionable accessory you’ll actually want to wear.

Behind the stylish frame, Rokid Glasses are packed with technology that makes everyday life easier and more intuitive. A discreet 12MP camera captures life’s moments hands-free, while MicroLED waveguide displays built directly into the lenses surface real-time translations, presentation notes, maps, and even conversation transcriptions without the need to check your phone. With advanced AI integration, including ChatGPT, the glasses provide instant answers, object recognition, and smart assistance right before your eyes. Dual directional speakers paired with a four-microphone array ensure crystal-clear audio for calls, conversations, and voice commands, so you can stay connected and in control wherever your day takes you.

Rokid Glasses are built to move with you, no matter where life takes you. The portable charging case provides multiple recharges on the go, ensuring the glasses are always powered when you need them. And with support for prescription vision correction, Rokid Glasses adapt to your lifestyle seamlessly—delivering cutting-edge AI functionality in a stylish frame that’s as practical as it is polished.

“We want to reimagine smart glasses, wearable tech needs to be seamless with your style, rather they should look like something you’re proud to wear,” said Jingwen Wang, Head of Brand & Communications. “With Rokid Glasses, we’ve created a pair of AR glasses that feel natural, look timeless, and deliver real, everyday functionality,’ she added.

Key Features Include:

A 49g magnesium-aluminum alloy frame with magnetically attached prescription lenses (myopia/astigmatism) provide ideal vision for any wearer.

AI and AR enables real-time language translations, object recognition, transcription, ChatGPT support, and more.

12MP Sony IMX681 camera captures the world with a 3024×4032 resolution and a 109° diagonal field of view.

Dual HD directional speakers and a 4-mic array with AI noise cancellation enable a premium audio experience.

Dual monochrome green Micro LED displays provide 480×398 resolution per eye with 1500 nits of brightness and a 23° field of view.

Make the most of the 210mAh battery with a portable charging case that includes 10 recharges on the go.

Rokid Glasses are available on Kickstarter starting at an early-bird price of $499, with an MSRP of $599 later this year. IFA attendees can experience the future of AR and AI wearables firsthand when they visit Rokid at Booth H6.2-169 from September 5–9, 2025.

Media are invited to book private demos and interviews in advance.

About Rokid

For more than a decade, Rokid has stood at the vanguard of augmented reality, redefining the dialogue between human and machine. With a steadfast commitment to research and design, Rokid creates AR headsets and the supporting ecosystem that bring immersive technology into everyday life. Guided by the principle that the magic of AR must leave nobody behind, the company continues to shape the future of human-computer interaction. Rokid’s innovations have been celebrated on the world stage, earning the CES Innovation Award in Las Vegas for three consecutive years — a testament to its pioneering spirit in consumer technology. The company has also been honored five times with the distinguished German iF Design Award, reflecting both aesthetic excellence and resonance with European design culture. Recognized globally as a creator of best-in-class wearable devices, Rokid embodies the fusion of technological vision and human-centered design. Rokid is also a Future Innovation Awards for IFA 2025.