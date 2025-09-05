SKYWORTH to Showcase Clarus Outdoor™ TV Line at CEDIA Expo 2025

Custom Integrators Choose SKYWORTH for Superior Brightness, Proven Durability

and Competitive Value in Outdoor Entertainment

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At CEDIA Expo 2025 in Booth #1033, SKYWORTH, one of the world’s top five TV brands, will showcase its complete Clarus Outdoor™ TV line, featuring brightness levels up to 3,000 nits and weather-resistant construction. SKYWORTH’S Outdoor TV line offers a great value proposition for custom integrators seeking reliable outdoor entertainment solutions.

The SKYWORTH Clarus Outdoor™ TV line has become the preferred solution for Miami-based integrator Henley Garcia from Hemag Inc., who relies on the displays for demanding outdoor entertainment installations across Florida. “The Clarus line delivers exactly what my clients need — exceptional brightness performance in direct sunlight and outstanding value,” Garcia says. “In the ‘Sunshine State,’ these capabilities are non-negotiable for outdoor installations.”

Garcia recently designed an outdoor entertainment area for the Affina Luxury Living community in Kendall, installing two Clarus Partial Sun 55-inch displays and one 75-inch model with URC system integration to create a resort-style entertainment center that residents can enjoy year-round.

SKYWORTH’s Clarus Outdoor™ lineup includes the Clarus “Full Sun” S1, available in 65-inch (MAP: $4,999) and 75-inch (MAP: $6,999) models. The S1 features 3,000-nit brightness for crystal-clear viewing in direct sunlight. The PS1 4K “Partial Sun” model offers 1,200-nit brightness in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes, priced at $3,500, $4,500, and $5,500, respectively.

Engineered for Extreme Conditions

Designed for extreme weather conditions, both Clarus outdoor TVs operate in temperatures from -4°F to 122°F during use and -20°F to 130°F at rest. The all-metal enclosures carry an IP66 rating for the S1 and IP55 rating for the PS1, offering superior protection against dust and water. The S1 includes an industry-leading IK10 impact resistance rating for maximum durability.

Custom integrators nationwide are installing SKYWORTH Clarus displays in both residential and commercial applications. Total Access Communications has successfully deployed SKYWORTH Clarus Outdoor TVs in restaurants and bars with outdoor spaces, including Gas Monkey Icehouse and Little Woodrow’s locations throughout Texas.

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH USA is the North American division of SKYWORTH Group, a leading global electronics company established in 1988 and headquartered in Shenzhen. SKYWORTH’s strong international reputation is based on innovation, quality, and sustainability principles. Headquartered in Chino, CA, SKYWORTH USA focuses on providing consumers with affordable, high-quality indoor and outdoor TVs and other home electronics.