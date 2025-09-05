Smartee and Dental Monitoring Partner to Simplify Refinement Workflows for Orthodontists

SHANGHAI, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Smartee Denti-Technology, a leading innovator in clear aligner solutions, and Dental Monitoring, the global leader in AI-powered remote monitoring for orthodontics, today announced a new integration designed to simplify and accelerate refinement workflows for orthodontists and dental professionals.



Get DM SmartSTL from Smartee Denti-Technology

Traditionally, refinement in clear aligner treatment requires patients to visit their orthodontist’s office for an intraoral scan. The scan is then submitted to Smartee to generate a new treatment plan. While precise, this process often adds extra appointments and chair time for both patients and doctors.

Through this new collaboration, Smartee and Dental Monitoring have streamlined the process by connecting both of their systems. When patients use Dental Monitoring’s app to capture an oral scan, the data is automatically processed and made available within the Smartee platform. Smartee doctors can then access this information directly and generate a SmartSTL file by combining the initial intraoral scan, the current stage file from the Smartee treatment plan, and the remote patient scan that the patient just captured through the Dental Monitoring app. The result is an up-to-date SmartSTL file, eliminating the need for a new intraoral scan or an in-office visit, and ready for refinement planning.

This new feature is now available for Smartee doctors across the EU, Asia-Pacific, North, Central and South America. Doctors can access it directly from the Smartee case management system under ‘Digital Tools‘ > ‘DM SmartSTL‘, marking a new level of convenience in orthodontic care.

About Smartee

Founded in 2004, Smartee is the leading provider of clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions. Headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee has four research & development centers and four manufacturing bases in China and Spain. By serving over 99,000 doctors in over 57 countries, Smartee provides over 10 aligner products catering to different malocclusion problems for children, adolescents, and adults.

About Dental Monitoring

Dental Monitoring is the orthodontic industry’s first AI-powered remote monitoring solution with FDA De Novo approval and MDR certification. It enhances clinical control, optimizes workflows with groundbreaking innovations, and improves the patient experience, providing real-time treatment updates for any orthodontic treatment, allowing doctors to provide a new standard of care.

Contact Smartee to explore how this collaboration can benefit your practice.