StarHub and Vectra AI Launch AI-Powered Threat Detection for Enterprises in Singapore

Partnership delivers cybersecurity AI platform to safeguard modern networks from modern attacks.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — StarHub announced today its partnership with Vectra AI, the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks and a recognised leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response (NDR), to deliver the Vectra AI Platform to enterprises across Singapore. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of StarHub’s cybersecurity capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to securing businesses in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Amidst the evolving cyberthreat landscape that is more advanced and pervasive than ever, StarHub is doubling down on its cybersecurity suite of offerings to equip enterprises with cutting-edge tools to combat these threats. The partnership with Vectra AI brings together Vectra AI’s award-winning NDR technology and StarHub’s hybrid IT expertise and infrastructure. The combined offering enables businesses to strengthen their cyber defences through smarter and faster detection and response capabilities. Through continuous monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities, businesses can safeguard their digital infrastructure and secure peace of mind.

More importantly, this partnership goes beyond enterprise protection and strengthens the resilience of the broader digital ecosystem. In today’s connected workplace, strong cybersecurity safeguards employees across all functions who rely on secure systems to perform their roles. As threats become more targeted and sophisticated, it is essential to focus on protecting not just infrastructure, but also the people behind it – ensuring a secure environment for those who keep businesses running.

StarHub and Vectra AI’s joint solution is now available as part of StarHub’s cybersecurity services. Enterprises interested in learning more or scheduling a demo may contact StarHub for a consultation. For more information, visit starhub.com/cybersecurity.