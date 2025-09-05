TDH Holdings Announces its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be Held on October 29, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), announced today that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) will be held Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Beijing time/Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. EDT at Room 1104, 9 East 3rd Ring Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China. Stockholders of record as of the record date, close of business on September 19, 2025 will be entitled to vote at the AGM.

About TDH Holdings, Inc.

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) is a PRC-based company that is an operator and manager of commercial real estate properties. More information about the Company can be found at www.tiandihui.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

For more information, please contact:

Feng Zhang, CFO

Email: tdhpets@163.com

Phone: +86 183-1102-1983