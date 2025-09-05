UGREEN Launches New MagFlow Qi2 25W Lineup, Pioneering a New Era of Faster Magnetic Charging

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UGREEN, a leading global consumer electronics brand, today announced its next-generation MagFlow Series of magnetic wireless chargers with Qi2 25W support. Engineered for the latest open standard, the lineup delivers fast wireless charging with precise magnetic alignment. These new chargers offer seamless compatibility across both Apple and Android devices, including the newly released Google Pixel 10 Pro XL or iPhone 16 series using newer iOS 26, and the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

The MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W delivers next-generation Qi2 25W charging, capable of powering an iPhone 16 Pro Max to 50% in around 30 minutes. It features a built-in USB-C cable that supports 30W two-way fast charging and also doubles as a carry strap, while UGREEN’s SmartCharge technology enables simultaneous charging of three devices. With strong magnetic hold, real-time battery display, and 13-layer safety protection including temperature control, it offers compact, all-day power in a travel-ready design.

The MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W delivers fast Qi2 charging for iPhone while powering AirPods at the same time. Its foldable design with adjustable stand supports multiple viewing angles, making it ideal for Apple’s StandBy mode at home or on the go.

Each product in the MagFlow series incorporates high-strength magnets and advanced safety protocols, ensuring secure attachment and protection across all charging scenarios. In the near future, more products from the MagFlow series will be launched. We invite you to stay tuned.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new UGREEN MagFlow Series launches today.

MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W: AUD 99.99

MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W: AUD 79.99

All products are available on Amazon today.

About UGREEN



