Urban Escapes: Agoda Unveils a Guide to Asia’s Most Serene City Parks

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has launched a curated guide to some of Asia’s most enchanting urban parks, where the calm of nature provides a welcome retreat from the fast pace of the city. For travelers seeking some time out from the hustle and bustle, these green spaces promise a refreshing escape.

In today’s fast-paced world, the appeal of nature’s serenity is stronger than ever. As the appeal of slow travel continues to build momentum, Agoda’s curated list of parks invites travelers to unwind, reconnect with nature, and create lasting memories. From beautiful gardens to serene lakes, these destinations provide a great opportunity to admire the region’s diverse natural beauty in the heart of its urban centers.

Here’s Agoda’s list of five must-visit parks located in urban destinations across Asia:

Tainan Park, Tainan, Taiwan :

Known for its vibrant flora and picturesque landscapes, Tainan Park is a haven for nature lovers. The park’s serene walking paths and beautiful ponds provide a perfect setting for relaxation and reflection. Deokjin Park, Jeonju, South Korea :

Famous for its stunning lotus flowers, Deokjin Park is a visual delight. Travelers can enjoy leisurely boat rides on the lake, explore the charming walking trails, and capture the beauty of the blooming lotus in full glory. Rock Garden, Chandigarh, India :

A unique blend of art and nature, Rock Garden in Chandigarh is a must-visit for its intricate sculptures made from recycled materials. The garden’s whimsical design and abundant greenery create a magical atmosphere for visitors. Singha Park , Chiang Rai , Thailand :

Spanning vast acres of rolling hills and tea plantations, Singha Park offers a variety of outdoor activities. From cycling and zip-lining to enjoying scenic picnics, this park is bursting with activities for adventure seekers and relaxed vacationers alike. Burnham Park, Baguio, Philippines :

Located in the heart of Baguio City, Burnham Park is a beloved destination for its serene atmosphere and beautiful gardens. Visitors can enjoy boating on the lake, exploring the colorful flower beds, and savoring local delicacies at nearby food stalls.

Jun Dong, Associate Vice President at Agoda shared, “Agoda invites travelers to discover the hidden gems of Asia’s parks, where our competitive prices make it easy to enjoy the tranquility and beauty of these unique landscapes. Whether enjoying the peace and quiet of Deokjin Park in Jeonju or taking a thrilling zip-line through Singha Park in Chiang Rai, Asia’s many parks are sure to impress.”

