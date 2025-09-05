Yeelight x Samsung TV Official Partnership at IFA 2025: Time to Create Your TV Universe

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yeelight, a global leader in smart lighting innovation, is excited to announce its official partnership with Samsung TV, marking a groundbreaking step forward in immersive home entertainment.



Yeelight Station TV Universe

Unveiled at IFA 2025, this collaboration introduces the first-ever seamless integration between Yeelight smart lighting and Samsung TVs—powered by Yeelight’s revolutionary LightEcho™ technology.

As part of the partnership, the Yeelight TV App is now available for download directly from the Smart Hub on supported Samsung TVs. This marks Yeelight’s first-ever collaboration—and it’s a truly game-changer.

LightEcho™ Technology Fully Protects Your Privacy

With the launch of LightEcho™ TV Sync, Yeelight redefines what screen-sync lighting can be. Users can now enjoy real-time, dynamic color syncing directly from their Samsung TV—no cameras, HDMI cables, or sync boxes required. Powered entirely over Wi-Fi, this next-gen solution delivers a seamless, clutter-free, and fully privacy-safe experience for every home.

Visualize Every Moment With Color & Music Sync

Whether watching a movie, gaming, or streaming music on Samsung TV, Yeelight smart lighting devices automatically adapt to on-screen visuals and audio output—transforming your space into a dynamic, immersive lighting wonderland. Enjoy stunning music-reactive effects and rich ambient lighting that elevate every moment into a truly next-level experience.

Beyond Light Strips, Create A Complete TV Universe

This partnership brings full compatibility with four Yeelight products: Cube Kit, Beam Light Bar, Obsid Light Strip and Cube Lite. Together, they go far beyond what standard lighting strips can deliver—offering layered, customizable lighting that transforms your TV setup into a fully immersive experience. What’s more, Yeelight devices can even adapt to any content, regardless of the signal source.

Matter Compatibility: Effortless Smart Home Integration

Yeelight products with Matter compatibility offer seamless integration across major smart home platforms—whether you’re using Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Samsung SmartThings. By supporting this universal standard, Yeelight enables easier setup, faster response times, and more stable performance, delivering a truly unified and effortless smart lighting experience for every user.

Exclusive Launch Promotions

To celebrate this breakthrough, Yeelight is offering special promotional bundles and campaigns through the official Yeelight store for a limited time only. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your home lighting experience with the most immersive sync technology yet.

Visit Us & Win at IFA 2025

Join us at Yeelight Booth – Smart Home, Hall H1.2-157 to explore the future of smart lighting, experience the Yeelight × Samsung integration in action, and get a chance to win special gifts through on-site campaigns and activities.

For more information, visit store.yeelight.com or follow us on social media for the latest updates.