BrainCo helps amputee play piano alongside robot

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 26, at a grand AI gala, Jian took the stage alongside a humanoid robot to perform Jasmine Flower. Under the dazzling lights, the bionic fingertips of his BrainCo Intelligent Bionic Hand “blossomed” with each note, offering the audience a vivid glimpse of the beauty of human–machine collaboration.

BrainCo’s innovations in brain-computer interface technology are rewriting the everyday lives of people with disabilities. One such story is that of Jian—a once mischievous and lively boy from a basketball-loving village, who discovered his passion for the sport early in life. But as a young teenager, tragedy struck: while helping his family, Jian’s right hand was caught in a machine, and amputation became inevitable.

The aftermath of the accident was devastating. Everyday tasks, such as opening plastic packaging or peeling fruit, became constant reminders of his limitations. Yet Jian refused to give up on basketball. “Basketball is a way for me to relieve stress,” he said. On the court, he pushed himself harder than others, determined to prove his resilience: “I wanted to beat people without a hand.” The sport not only gave him strength but also connected him with many like-minded friends who shared his passion.

Later, as Jian approached graduation, he faced the pressures of job hunting while still yearning to challenge the impossible beyond basketball. That was when he discovered the BrainCo Intelligent Bionic Hand. “I still remember the moment I first achieved precise control of each finger—it felt as if my lost right hand had returned. The feeling is indescribable,” Jian recalled.

Jian playing the piano

With the Intelligent Bionic Hand, Jian has since conquered the demanding sport of rock climbing, proving to himself and others that no challenge is insurmountable. He later joined BrainCo, where he now dedicates himself to introducing bionic hands to more people in need. “I hope to use my personal experience to help others like me—bringing them the power of technology and helping them regain hope in life,” he said with conviction.



Jian rock climbing



Jian playing video games

BrainCo was founded in 2015 and incubated by the Harvard Innovation Lab (i-Lab). Since its inception, it has emerged as a global leader in non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technology.

BrainCo actively contacts social organizations and caring enterprises, encourages them to participate in public welfare projects, and ultimately allows disabled people who cannot afford prostheses to install smart prostheses free of charge, and improves the employment skills of disabled people to help them return to society.