Creality Unveils K2 Pro and Nexbie, Delivering an Immersive Experience on Opening Day of IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the opening day of IFA 2025, Creality, a global leader in the 3D printing industry, made its highly anticipated debut at booth H20-167. The comprehensive showcase integrated new product launches, brand debuts, and immersive interactions, marking Creality’s first-ever presence at one of the world’s largest consumer electronics events and underscoring its expanding influence in the global market.



Creality‘s Booth H20-167 at IFA2025

K2 Pro and Hi Combo Honoured with IFA Awards

At IFA 2025, Creality spotlighted its flagship K2 Series, led by the K2 Pro, which, along with the Hi Combo, was officially recognised with IFA Innovation Awards. The K2 Pro, which also won the Red Dot Award earlier this year, stood out with its breakthrough improvements in precision, efficiency, and user-centric design.

Extended Creality Ecosystem on Display

Beyond the latest FDM 3D printers, Creality presented a complete lineup of its ecosystem in Berlin, including:

Hi Combo – Award-winning entry-level 3D printers delivering high-speed, precise, multifunctional printing for creative users.

HALOT X1 – High-resolution resin printer for ultra-detailed, professional-quality models.

Sermoon S1/X1 & Otter Lite – Compact, high-precision 3D scanner for digital modelling and prototyping.

Creality Falcon T1 Laser Engraver – The world’s first 5-in-1 laser engraver with multiple switchable modules and automatic calibration for precise versatility.

Creality Falcon A1 Pro Laser Engraver – A 20W blue-light laser engraver with an optional infrared module, capable of cutting and engraving over 350 materials.

SpacePi X4 and peripheral tools – Showcasing eco-friendly, integrated solutions within the Creality ecosystem.

Brand New Debut: Nexbie 3D-Printed Footwear

Creality also introduced Nexbie, its new line of 3D-printed footwear produced through integrated TPU using DLP technology. Each shoe is printed in one piece, creating a seamless, breathable, and recyclable structure adaptable to multiple scenarios.

Immersive On-Site Interactions

Interactive installations—including a Lucky Slot Machine offering trial access to new products and branded merchandise, as well as recreational areas with basketball shooting games and table football—created a relaxed atmosphere. A curated display of striking 3D-printed models further provided both professional inspiration and a photogenic hotspot.

By bringing together award-winning hardware, cross-border lifestyle innovation, and engaging booth experiences, Creality reaffirmed its commitment to making technology more accessible, sustainable, and inspiring. Its first-ever presence at IFA 2025 in Berlin, booth H20-167, marked a milestone in connecting global users with the creative power of 3D printing technology.