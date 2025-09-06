Haier TV Presents New Flagship Series at IFA 2025: Big Screens with AI-Powered Immersive Experience

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Haier TV takes the spotlight at IFA 2025, presenting its latest lineup of QD-MiniLED and Mini LED models with AI Center optimization, KEF co-engineered sound, and advanced gaming features. Showcased under the theme “Big Screen Wonders, Loved Like No Other,” IFA attendees and consumers will see how these smart TVs combine next-generation technologies to deliver immersive entertainment while fitting seamlessly into the connected home.



Haier TV at IFA 2025

The centerpiece of the exhibition is the M96 QD-Mini LED TV series, on show in 115-inch, 100-inch, and 85-inch versions. With QD-Mini LED display technology and KEF-calibrated sound as its foundation, the series delivers stunning clarity, depth, and audio immersion. The 115-inch model delivers an astonishing giant-screen experience, immersing audiences in visuals that go far beyond conventional viewing. At the booth, the 100-inch version is highlighted for its Zero-Gap ultra-slim design and TÜV-certified comfort viewing, along with C-Class Energy efficiency. The 85-inch model is showcased through live gaming demonstrations, featuring Game Mode with 240Hz refresh rates and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, bringing smooth and responsive play to life.

In addition to the M96, Haier is also showcasing three Mini LED models including the S90, M92, and M80 series, each highlighted at IFA with distinctive strengths for home entertainment:

The S90 series, represented by an impressive 100-inch version at IFA, is tailored for cinematic home viewing. With AIPQ optimization and Dolby Vision IQ, the display adapts dynamically to ambient lighting, enhancing every detail on screen. Combined with Sound by KEF, the S90 creates a theater-like atmosphere in the living room.

The M92 series caters to fast-paced action and sports. Also equipped with AIPQ, it delivers sharper motion, richer colors, and deeper contrast. Its 144Hz VRR minimizes lag and tearing for smooth gameplay and fluid sports viewing, while KEF-tuned sound completes the immersive experience.

The M80 series is designed to deliver balanced soundscapes for versatile entertainment. Co-engineered with KEF’s 60-year acoustic expertise, the M80 reproduces every note true to the original intent. Dolby Atmos immerses viewers in three-dimensional soundscapes, while Total Sonics delivers each sound with crystalline clarity and studio-grade richness.

By uniting advanced display technologies, AI-powered processing, KEF-acoustic excellence, and gaming-ready design, Haier TVs set a new standard for immersive living room experiences. Haier’s showcase at IFA 2025 highlights its commitment to creating smarter, more connected, and more sustainable ways of living for households worldwide.