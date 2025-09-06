INMO announces the debut of INMO Air3, the world’s first 1080P full color optical waveguide all-in-one AR glasses

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At IFA 2025, INMO announces the debut of the INMO Air3, the world’s first 1080P full color optical waveguide all-in-one AR glasses, marking a milestone for the AR industry. For years, AR devices have struggled with brightness, clarity, and comfort. By combining Sony’s Micro OLED display with advanced waveguide optics, Air3 delivers cinema-grade visuals in a lightweight, transparent form factor, pointing to a future where spatial computing fits seamlessly into everyday life. The product will launch globally on Kickstarter in September 2025.



INMO Air3

Building on this vision, the design brings together sensors, battery, and advanced compute capabilities, eliminating the need for external modules or cables. Its 1080P panel produces vivid visuals at 600 nits across an ultra-wide 36-degree field of view, while the advanced waveguide ensures clear images while keeping content private–hallmarks of next-generation AR hardware.

Performance extends beyond visuals. Powered by an 8-core Snapdragon XR platform, 8GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage, INMO Air3 supports up to three floating screens for productivity, transforming into an immersive hub for entertainment on the go.

Interaction is designed with the same flexibility. Users can choose among Smart Ring, touchpad, or temple touch controls, with additional support for external input devices. Voice commands, gestures, and phone linkage further extend how users engage with content. For developers, INMO provides SDKs, app store integration, and an Agent development platform based on the open-source n8n project, allowing them to create, customize, or import AI Agents to expand the device’s applications.

INMO Air3 will be available on Kickstarter in September at an early-bird price of $799 (secured with a $30 deposit). The standard MSRP is $1,099, and early supporters will also receive priority shipping and VIP benefits.

IFA visitors can experience INMO Air3 first-hand at Booth H25-167.

About INMO

INMO Technology is an innovative enterprise focusing on “Al+AR” smart glasses. As the pioneer of integrated AR glasses, we adhere to the core technical route of “light weighting + Al integration. We are dedicated to the R&D of Al+AR smart glasses and operate a vertically integrated ecosystem encompassing hardware/software development, testing, manufacturing, and distribution. The company maintains stable strategic partnerships throughout its supply chain. For more information and media assets, visit Media Link.

Contact: Joy Li, joy.li@impact5r.com