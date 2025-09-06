Jackery to Present Full Essential Home Backup Series at RE+ 2025, Highlighting HomePower 3600 Plus

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jackery, a global leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions, will make a major splash at RE+ 2025, unveiling its new flagship Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus alongside the full Essential Home Backup (EHB) lineup, next-gen balcony solar systems, and the Jackery Solar Roof. The showcase reinforces the company’s mission of delivering “sustainable power for your life” and underscores its long-term commitment to the U.S. market.

As extreme weather events become more frequent and grid reliability increasingly uncertain, the demand for practical and affordable backup power solutions is accelerating. RE+ 2025 offers Jackery a timely platform to showcase its EHB series, which is engineered to power core household essentials without the cost or complexity of whole-home systems.



Jackery takes part in RE+

Jackery’s EHB line ensures access to critical appliances like refrigerators, routers, and lights during outages. Unlike traditional systems with high installation costs and oversized capacity, Jackery focuses on flexibility, simplicity, and value. Portable and integrated options deliver automatic backup at up to half the cost of conventional setups.

The centerpiece of the lineup, Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus, will exhibit at RE+ 2025. Alongside the flagship, Jackery will also introduce additional models that expand the EHB category, such as the Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus, the Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 3000, and the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus Kit.

In addition to backup systems, Jackery will also present the Jackery Solar Roof, a bold reimagining of residential solar design.

From compact portable generators to large-scale, expandable systems and integrated solar roofing, Jackery is aligning technological innovation with accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. This approach not only strengthens Jackery’s leadership in the U.S. household backup market but also highlights its broader role in advancing renewable energy adoption at a critical moment for the global energy transition.

To learn more about Jackery’s latest innovation, please visit its booth F17425 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, from September 9 to 11,2025.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jackery.com/ and connect via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.