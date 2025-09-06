JMGO Unveils Its O2S Ultra 4K Tri-Laser TV Projector and Reinforces Its Commitment to Expanding in Western Europe at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JMGO, a pioneer in optical technology, today unveils its latest O2S Ultra 4K Tri-Laser TV projector at IFA 2025. The event also highlights JMGO’s commitment to expanding into the Western European market through a distribution agreement with the leading French retail group FnacDarty.



JMGO Joined IFA 2025

Revolutionizing the 120″ Cinematic Experience, the O2S Ultra 4K Transforms Living Rooms into Theaters

Delivering a 120-inch image from just 21 cm away, the JMGO O2S Ultra 4K features the shortest throw ratio on the market, enabling an immersive cinematic experience even in the most compact spaces. Its 3500 ISO brightness, 3500:1 FOFO contrast, and self-developed Tri-laser MALC Optical System combine to deliver the brightest, sharpest, and most color-accurate images available on the market. Featuring a graphite finish and a floating design, the O2S Ultra 4K seamlessly blends elegance with cutting-edge technology, enhancing any living space with its premium aesthetic and superior user experience.

This flagship Tri-laser TV projector will launch in North America and Europe in October, with additional details to be announced.

Ramps up Global Push with a Sharpened Focus on the Western European Market

“We consistently invest in our products, marketing, and distributor relationships in Europe, reflecting our unwavering commitment to and strategic approach in this market,” said Forrest Li, CEO of JMGO.

During the event, JMGO announced that its portable projector, PicoFlix, is now available across 30 FnacDarty retail stores in France. Measuring just 24 × 8 cm and weighing only 1.3 kg, the PicoFlix offers 4.5 hours of unplugged playtime, 1080P FHD resolution, 420 ISO lumens of brightness, and projection sizes of up to 200 inches, empowering users to enjoy a large-screen viewing experience anytime, anywhere.

The PicoFlix bundle, which includes a portable floor stand and carrying bag, is now available at Fnac for the discounted price of €499 until September 23. For further details, please visit Fnac’s website or contact your local store.

In addition to the FnacDarty retail stores, JMGO will also enter Europe’s leading consumer electronics retailer MediaMarkt in late October. This initiative aims to provide consumers in the Netherlands with an offline experience of smart projectors. JMGO will continue pushing the boundaries of possibility while dedicating itself to creating smart projectors.

About JMGO

Since 2011, JMGO has committed to delivering immersive large-screen experiences in diverse forms of portability and versatility. Integrating functional design and high-quality entertainment, JMGO strives to build an industry-first all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem that encompasses terminal + content + platform + software to a global market.