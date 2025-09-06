Malaysia Airlines resumes flights to Chengdu from January 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today unveiled significant enhancements to its network and product offering, reinforcing the Group’s growth strategy and commitment to delivering greater connectivity and elevated travel experiences across its airlines. With new routes, added frequencies, and innovative in-flight dining, MAG continues to build momentum as it strengthens its regional presence while charting Malaysia Airlines’ journey towards becoming one of the world’s Top 10 global airlines by 2030.



Malaysia Aviation Group Accelerates Growth with New Routes, Added Frequencies and Elevated In-Flight Experience

Malaysia Airlines will commence daily flights between Kuala Lumpur and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport (TFU) beginning 9 January 2026, bringing the airline’s network in Greater China to seven destinations. This expansion reinforces its presence in one of the region’s fastest-growing markets for both business and leisure travel. The airline currently operates flights to Beijing (PKX), Shanghai (PVG), Guangzhou (CAN), Xiamen (XMN), Hong Kong (HKG), and Taipei (TPE).

Meanwhile, Firefly will launch new jet services to Krabi (KBV), Siem Reap (SAI) and Cebu (CEB) from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) Terminal 1 from November 2025 onwards. These additions strengthen Firefly’s role in enhancing regional connectivity, providing travellers with seamless access to popular destinations across ASEAN, while supporting both tourism and business travel.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, “With these new routes and expanded frequencies, MAG is strengthening its role as the gateway to Asia and beyond, making it easier for travellers to discover top destinations across the region and further afield. At the same time, we remain focused on delivering a premium in-flight experience that reflects our commitment to Malaysian Hospitality. Innovations such as our new vegetarian satay is just one example of how we continue to innovate while staying true to our heritage, offering more variety to meet evolving customer expectations. With the networks we are expanding, the products we are enhancing, and the people driving these efforts, Malaysia Aviation Group is ready to meet the future with confidence and deliver value for our customers and our nation.”

Complementing its network expansion, Malaysia Airlines has introduced a vegetarian satay made from tender Lion’s Mane mushroom, available for Business Suite and Business Class passengers on selected sectors. Infused with the airline’s signature marinade and served with cucumber and raw onion, this plant-based bites delivers the same rich flavour as the traditional satay while offering a wholesome alternative for vegetarian travellers.

In addition to new routes, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will also increase frequencies across their network beginning October 2025. Malaysia Airlines is adding more services to Australia, New Zealand, China, India, the Maldives, and Bangladesh, while Firefly is boosting domestic and regional connectivity to Singapore, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Penang, and Johor Bahru. These enhancements give travellers greater choice and flexibility, supporting tourism, trade, and stronger people-to-people ties across Asia and beyond.

These network expansions are underpinned by MAG’s ongoing fleet modernisation strategy. The introduction of the A330neo on select Australia and New Zealand routes is a significant step forward, offering state-of-the-art comfort, improved fuel efficiency, and an elevated in-flight experience. By the first quarter of 2026, Malaysia Airlines will operate the youngest widebody fleet into Australasia, a milestone that underscores both the Group’s sustainability agenda and its commitment to delivering service excellence with the signature warmth of Malaysian Hospitality.

As the returning Official Airline Partner and Premier Sponsor of MATTA Fair 2025, MAG is transforming this September’s edition into its most dynamic showcase yet through the MAG Arena, which reimagines more than 70 booths into a futuristic travel experience. Building on the success of April’s edition, the MAG Arena will spotlight Malaysia Airlines’ and Firefly’s networks and cabin products, cutting-edge digital innovations including AI-powered hospitality, exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with global and local sports icons, and rewarding offers for visitors throughout the three-day Fair held at MITEC Kuala Lumpur.

Appendix 1 – New Routes and Frequencies

Airline Route Frequency Open for Sale Date Inaugural Flight Date Malaysia Airlines KUL/Chengdu (TFU) vv 7x weekly (Mon-Sun) 5 Sep 2025 9 Jan 2026 Firefly KUL/Krabi (KBV) vv 7x weekly (Mon-Sun) 17 Nov 2025 KUL/Siem Reap (SAI) vv 3x weekly (Tue, Thu, Sat) 27 Nov 2025 KUL/Cebu (CEB) vv 5x weekly (Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun) 2 Dec 2025

Appendix 2 – Malaysia Airlines’ Additional Frequencies

Region Route Frequency (Before Increase) Frequency (After Increase) Effective Date Australia and New Zealand KUL/ Adelaide (ADL) vv 5x weekly 7x weekly 1 Feb 2026 KUL/Perth (PER) vv 12x weekly 14x weekly 1 Dec 2025 KUL/Melbourne (MEL) vv 18x weekly 21x weekly 30 Oct 2025 KUL/Sydney (SYD) vv 18x weekly 21x weekly 31 Oct 2025 KUL/Auckland (AKL) vv 8x weekly 10x weekly 26 Oct 2025 East Asia / China KUL/Xiamen (XMN) vv 3x weekly 4x weekly 1 Nov 2025 South Asia KUL/Trivandrum (TRV) vv 5x weekly 7x weekly 1 Dec 2025 KUL/Ahmedabad (AMD) vv 4x weekly 5x weekly 26 Oct 2025 KUL/Maldives (MLE) vv 7x weekly 11x weekly 26 Oct 2025 KUL/Dhaka (DAC) vv 14x weekly 21x weekly 5 Nov 2025

Appendix 3 – Firefly’s Additional Frequencies

Route Frequency (Before Increase) Frequency (After Increase) Effective Date KUL/Singapore (SIN) vv 3x weekly 7x weekly 22 Aug 2025 KUL/Johor Bahru (JHB) vv 4x weekly 7x weekly 23 Aug 2025 KUL/Kelantan (KBR) vv 4x weekly 7x weekly 30 Aug 2025 KUL/Penang (PEN) vv 7x weekly 10x weekly 26 Aug 2025 KUL/Kota Kinabalu (BKI) vv 7x weekly 14x weekly 21 Aug 2025 KUL/Kuching (KCH) vv 8x weekly 11x weekly 21 Aug 2025 KUL/Terengganu (TGG) vv 3x weekly 7x weekly 30 Aug 2025 KUL/Sibu (SBW) vv 2x weekly 3x weekly 3 Sept 2025 Penang (PEN) /Langkawi (LGK) vv 8x weekly 10x weekly 1 Jan 2026 Subang (SZB)/Johor Bahru (JHB) vv 21x weekly 26x weekly 1 Dec 2025 Subang (SZB)/Penang (PEN) vv 35x weekly 42x weekly

About Malaysia Aviation Group

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is a global aviation organisation comprising three core business portfolios: Airlines, Loyalty & Travel Services, and Aviation Services.

The Airlines portfolio serves global, domestic, and segmented markets through Malaysia Airlines – the national carrier; Firefly and MASwings – regional airlines focused on connecting communities across Malaysia; and Amal by Malaysia Airlines – the leading one-stop pilgrimage travel solutions centre.

The Aviation Services portfolio offers a full suite of capabilities, including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), cargo and logistics, ground handling, and training. This includes MAB Engineering; MASkargo – a one- stop cargo and logistics provider; AeroDarat Services – a comprehensive ground handling solutions provider; and MAB Academy – a centre of excellence for aviation and hospitality training.

The Loyalty & Travel Services portfolio delivers end-to-end travel solutions and loyalty programmes, strengthening MAG’s core expertise in airline and aviation services. It includes Journify – an integrated digital platform offering travel and lifestyle experiences; Enrich – Malaysia Airlines’ award-winning travel and lifestyle loyalty programme; and MHholidays – the Group’s dedicated flight and hotel package platform.

With its clear business portfolios, MAG is committed to realising its vision of becoming Asia’s Leading Travel and Aviation Services Group by delivering exceptional customer experiences, nurturing a culture that empowers its people, and ensuring sustainable, profitable growth.

www.malaysiaaviationgroup.com.my

