New Board, New Strategy: Home Control Taps Global Perspectives to Drive Smart Healthcare Expansion

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Traditionally in Hong Kong’s capital market, Home Control (1747.HK) has often been described as a “hidden gem”. The company has maintained a solid financial track record with consistent dividend payouts, yet has rarely been in the market spotlight. Recently, the appointment of several new directors has drawn significant investor attention, propelling the share price to record highs since listing, with a year-to-date gain of more than tenfold.

The newly appointed board members bring extensive experience and strong credentials across smart healthcare services, Web3 finance, international business operations, and corporate governance. Their expertise aligns seamlessly with the company’s strategic focus on digital healthcare and smart health services. With the dual boost of enhanced resource integration and strengthened governance standards, Home Control’s long-term growth potential is increasingly recognized.

Distinguished Board Members Bringing Strategic Resources and Global Networks Across Smart Healthcare, Web3, Fintech, ESG, and International Operations

The appointments include Ms. Ma Ying as Non-Executive Director back in June 2025, Mr. Ye Min as Independent Non-Executive Director, and Mr. Chen Yi Chung as Independent Non-Executive Director in the recent announcement. Each of them is bringing outstanding professional expertise and broad international perspectives.

Ms. Ma Ying was a founding member and the Chairman and Legal Representative of the “Zhejiang Jack Ma Public Welfare Foundation” established in 2014. She was also involved in several other public welfare activities, which highlighted her passion for giving back to the community and her commitment to ESG. Her passion will be instrumental in advancing the company’s sustainability initiatives and strengthening its governance framework. Holding the rank of Research Librarian (equivalent to a professorial level) and an investor, Ms. Ma has accumulated extensive experience in the fields of digital healthcare and smart health services, while also establishing a broad network in the public welfare and education sectors. Notably, her connections with leading figures in China’s new economy and related ecosystems provide the company with greater strategic opportunities in the integration of fintech and healthcare industries

Mr. Ye Min is currently a Senior Advisor at Flint Global Ltd. and the Chairman of the Advisory Committee at NV Technology Limited. With over 30 years of experience in credit analysis, capital markets, risk management, ESG, and Web3 finance, Mr. Ye has held senior roles, including Managing Director – Head of International at Moody’s Corporation and CEO of China Chengxin International Credit Rating Company (CCXI). His expertise in corporate strategy, business planning, and board oversight will provide significant support to the company in strategic and compliance matters.

Mr. Chen Yi Chung is the Chief Operating Officer of OUE Limited in Singapore, responsible for the group’s general business and operations, with over 20 years of experience in corporate management, investment and asset management. Mr. Chen invests and manages healthcare services across Asia for OUE, including its subsidiary Healthway, which operates over 130 clinics and medical centres in Singapore. Mr. Chen’s extensive expertise in healthcare services will further fuel the company’s pivot in healthcare and smart healthcare services. His extensive experience in the Singapore market enables efficient communication with international management teams, laying a solid foundation for the company’s international cooperation and expansion.

International Management Team Drives Next Phase of Business Growth

Home Control reported a 56.9% year-on-year increase in net profit to approximately USD 5 million in the first half of 2025, with a gross margin of 29.7%. Net margin rose significantly from 6.2% in 1H2024 to 8.5% in 1H2025. In terms of revenue composition, traditional control solutions continue to contribute around 80% of total revenue, but the company has disclosed that healthcare solutions have become its second-largest business segment, highlighting the rapid growth of its healthcare-related operations as a new driver of growth.

In 2024, the company upgraded its brand from “Omni Remotes” to “Omni Devices”, reflecting its expansion into the healthcare sector beyond traditional control solutions. Based on the information currently available, the market believes the Company is preparing to expand its healthcare devices and service offering within the smart home environment, using such settings as entry points for personal health data analysis, personal health management and service provision. These initiatives are expected to be underpinned by IoT and AIoT technologies and platforms, enabling real-time personal health management and creating a seamless integration between online and offline healthcare services. Furthermore, it is understood that the company is exploring collaborations with strategic partners to potentially develop a smart healthcare platform leveraging AI and blockchain technologies, which could become a core growth engine for the company in the near future.

The addition of the three new board members brings valuable expertise in management, strategic planning, cross-sector collaboration, and compliance expertise. Their extensive experience in investments and operations across multinational companies will not only help Home Control expand global market opportunities, but also enhance corporate governance, compliance, and internal controls.

Notably, Mr. Ye Min’s expertise in Web3 finance is particularly interesting. With global capital markets increasingly focused on digital assets and Real World Assets (RWA) and their disruptive potential, Mr. Ye’s experience in international capital markets, risk management, and financial innovation provides the company with fresh perspectives on digital healthcare and smart health services, as well as a strategic entry point into capital market opportunities.

The board’s enhanced professionalism and international outlook strengthens market confidence in the company’s governance and is expected to inject new momentum for sustainable long-term growth. Supported by both resource integration and governance enhancement, Home Control is well-positioned for valuation re-rating and long-term growth potential.

-END-