Six Industry-Leading Breakthroughs! GAC Officially Launches ADiMOTION, Defining China’s Top Range-Extending Technology

Recently, GAC officially introduced its all-new extended-range technology ADiMOTION, which enhances range extender efficiency, power response, and NVH performance. Coupled with the AI-powered energy management platform, it ensures precise utilization of every kilowatt-hour of electricity and optimal conversion of every drop of fuel. With this breakthrough, GAC addresses core consumer concerns about range-extended EVs, offering a new travel option where "full battery or low battery, the experience remains the same".



HYPTEC HL Equipped with ADiMOTION

For a long time, range extender users have been troubled by issues such as high fuel consumption when the battery is depleted, weak power output, and excessive noise and vibration. GAC’s newly introduced ADiMOTION technology tackles these pain points with six industry-leading capabilities, delivering a range-extending experience that is ultra-efficient, ultra-powerful, and ultra-quiet.

Energy efficiency champion: maximize energy utilization, achieving the hallmark of “ultra-efficient” performance.

Electric drive champion: lower energy consumption and longer rang, even when using air conditioning at high speeds, users enjoy a longer range without range anxiety.

Power champion: with a maximum continuous power generation of up to 85 kW, the range extender provides reliable, abundant energy for all scenarios, whether climbing hills or carrying full loads, delivering “ultra-powerful” performance and eliminating depleted-battery anxiety.

Efficiency champion: enabled by innovative materials and near-lossless energy conversion, lowers daily commuting costs and makes long-distance travel planning easier.

Silence champion: Idle power generation achieves industry-leading in-cabin quietness. Certified by CATARC with the highest “Silent Star AAA” rating. Even when driving with a depleted battery, the cabin remains as quiet as a pure EV, surpassing library-level silence, demonstrating its “ultra-quiet” strength.

Innovation champion: achieved through breakthrough materials and processes, ensures faster power response and better performance.

In addition, ADiMOTION employs four intelligent energy strategies: AI all-domain energy management, AI recharging adjustment, AI energy recovery, and AI instantaneous optimal distribution. Analyzing traffic, charging availability, and driving habits to plan and allocate energy in real time.

By focusing on user needs and addressing the range anxiety challenges, GAC’s ADiMOTION technology not only eliminates concerns over depleted-battery performance but also takes China’s range-extending technology to the next level. Through cutting-edge innovation, it injects fresh momentum into the high-quality development of the NEV industry, continuously delivering more reliable and premium mobility value to consumers.