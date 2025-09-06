TCL Mobile Wins the IFA Innovation Award 2025 for Eye-Care Display Technology

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Mobile, a pioneer in display technology across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, has been named a winner of the IFA Innovation Award 2025 in the category of Best in Tech for Good for its TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra smartphone and received an Honoree for the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet in the same category. Honored with CES Innovation Awards in both 2024 and 2025, this recognition underscores TCL’s unwavering commitment to Technology for Good and to providing innovative and user-centric products.

The first-ever IFA Innovation Award 2025, launched as the official awards program by IFA, is judged by an independent international panel and aims to celebrate breakthroughs in design and engineering while recognizing the best products shaping tomorrow.

Since its first launch in 2021, TCL NXTPAPER has received incredibly positive feedback from the market. As the first NXTPAPER 4.0 smartphone, TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra features seven core eye-care technologies, designed for all-day comfort from day to night. Rather than treating digital eye strain as a single-cause issue, the solution takes a holistic, human-centric view that combines hardware and software solutions to create a display with low blue light, anti-glare and reflection-free, zero flickering, circadian screen comfort, dim-light eye protection, and a natural and true paper experience. TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra is backed by multiple certifications from leading testing and certification organizations including TÜV Rheinland and SGS, boasting the most comprehensive eye-care smartphone ever in the industry.



TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra

Alongside its industry-leading eye-care technology, the TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra also extends the paper-like experience from reading to writing, helping users to absorb, think and create in one seamless flow. Max Ink Mode supports distraction-free reading by blocking notifications from multiple apps and enables an immersive digital detox experience. For creation, an electromagnetic stylus enables low-latency, paper-like writing complemented by powerful AI tools. Rounding out the experience, a flagship periscope telephoto camera system paired with TCL-developed MuseFilm imaging technology encourages expressive storytelling in every moment.

In addition to the TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus, the first AI tablet with NXTPAPER 4.0, also received an honorable mention in the Best in Tech for Good category. Adopting the same philosophy as its smartphone counterpart, the 11.5-inch tablet further optimizes eye comfort with unique Personalized Eye Comfort Mode and Smart Eye Comfort Mode that adapt viewing intelligently to individual preferences. These features are complemented by the upgraded NXTPAPER Key and powerful AI tools that further elevate the experience for both efficiency and an ultimate writing experience.



TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus

The two IFA awards represent growing recognition and endorsement of TCL NXTPAPER and its distinct vision for the future of digital displays. Building on the success of the latest NXTPAPER technology and devices, TCL Mobile will continue to advance eye-care display and human-centric innovations to improve digital well-being for all.

