TESSAN Debuts “Berlin Castle Night” to Unveil New Brand Experience at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the opening day of IFA 2025, TESSAN, a global leader in charging solutions, hosted an exclusive gala dinner, “The Berlin Castle Night.” More than a showcase, the evening represented a profound expression of TESSAN’s core brand philosophy, “The Journey Begins at Home,” by shifting the focus from technical specifications to the human stories, emotions, and meaningful connections that its technology enables.

“The Berlin Castle Night” was a special high-end brand event for TESSAN in Europe. Leveraging the global stage of IFA, one of the world’s most influential consumer electronics exhibitions, the dinner brought together media, partners, and key opinion leaders for an intimate night of connection. Berlin, a city where innovation and culture naturally intersect, served as the perfect backdrop to symbolize TESSAN’s next chapter as it accelerates its global journey.

“”For years, we have mastered the technology of power. But our true mission has always been about connecting people’s journeys,” said Alex Yu, CEO of TESSAN, in his keynote address. “Every product we create is designed to be a reliable starting point, a source of power and peace of mind, whether your journey is a daily commute or a transcontinental adventure. Our purpose is to ensure that the connections you make along the way are never interrupted.”

The evening itself was a living illustration of this philosophy. Guests moved seamlessly from fine cuisine to heartfelt storytelling and hands-on product experiences. The night was designed not only to introduce innovations, but to create space for authentic conversations and human connection—mirroring the very essence of TESSAN’s “Connector” identity.

Investing in Human Stories: The “100 Travelers” Initiative

A centerpiece of this new vision was the official launch of the “100 Travelers” initiative. This global storytelling campaign, supported by a $500,000 travel fund, is TESSAN’s pledge to amplify real human journeys. By empowering 100 travelers worldwide to share their unique stories, TESSAN aims to create a living mosaic of experiences. The first selected traveler, Maddy, was introduced during the event as a special guest, sharing her personal journey and setting the tone for the global search that follows.



A bustling scene at the TESSAN booth (Hall 2.2, Booth 186) during IFA 2025.

The Technology of Empowerment

To demonstrate how this people-first philosophy translates into design, TESSAN unveiled a new ecosystem of charging solutions—engineered not just to power devices, but to support lives and journeys with reliability and simplicity.

The flagship TESSAN Voyager 205, the world’s most powerful universal travel adapter, was presented. Delivering an unprecedented 205W output, it enables travelers to power an entire suite of devices from one compact source across more than 200 countries.

A new line of smart power banks, including the TS-PB02 MagCharge and TS-PB01 3-in-1, showcased thoughtful, user-centric designs that remove the small frictions of everyday charging.

Innovative desktop charging stations highlighted TESSAN’s vision for modern living: organized, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing solutions that elevate both home and office environments.



The flagship TESSAN Voyager 205 on display at IFA 2025.

By placing purpose and storytelling at the heart of its IFA debut, TESSAN signaled a strategic evolution. “The Berlin Castle Night” was not just a brand event—it was the opening chapter in a new narrative where TESSAN is committed to powering not only devices, but also the journeys, connections, and experiences of its users around the world.

TESSAN welcomes all IFA attendees to visit Hall 2.2, Booth 186 to experience this vision firsthand.



Guests at the “Berlin Castle Night” become part of the TESSAN story.

About TESSAN:

TESSAN, a trusted partner in charging solutions, is committed to enriching experiences both at home and during travel. The brand offers a wide array of products, including multifunctional power strips, travel adapters, wall extenders, and smart home devices. Supported by a robust R&D and production team, TESSAN develops innovative socket products for users across the globe. With the trust of over 20 million users, TESSAN empowers their journeys from home to every destination, promoting environmentally conscious electricity usage.

For more information, visit www.tessan.com or the TESSAN Amazon store, and follow TESSAN on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact: Derien Lin, derien@tessan.com