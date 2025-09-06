TESSAN Unveils Groundbreaking “100 TESSAN Travellers” Global Campaign and Voyager 205 at IFA 2025

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 September 2025 – TESSAN, a global innovator in travel charging solutions, today announced the debut of its new flagship product, the Voyager 205, at IFA 2025. The company also introduced its “ 100 TESSAN Travellers ” global campaign, a $500,000 initiative designed to support 100 individuals undertaking international travel projects. By combining high-performance products with real-world travel support, the company aims to build a more seamless and reliable travel experience for users worldwide.

Voyager 205: High Power, No Hassle

TESSAN’s new Voyager 205 is the world’s first universal travel adapter with 205W total output—including 140W on a single USB-C port. This 8-in-1 solution replaces multiple chargers with one compact, globally compatible device.

It features six USB-C ports, one USB-A, and one universal AC outlet, with built-in safety protections and flame-retardant housing. Designed for over 200 countries, it delivers reliable, high-speed charging for laptops, phones, and more—wherever you are.

“100 TESSAN Travellers”: Powering Real Journeys

At IFA 2025, TESSAN is launching the “100 TESSAN Travellers” campaign—a global initiative supporting 100 people with a $500,000 travel fund and the latest TESSAN gear to help them stay powered wherever they go.

Whether you’re working remotely, creating on the move, or pursuing a dream trip, this program is designed to make travel simpler and more accessible.

Applications open online after IFA, and selected participants will receive both practical support and the chance to share their journey with a global audience.

This campaign is about more than charging devices—it’s about removing barriers so people can travel with confidence.

IFA 2025: Experience, Explore, Co-Create

At IFA 2025, TESSAN invites visitors to do more than see new products—come try them out, share your feedback, and help shape the future of travel tech.

Visit the TESSAN Innovation Hub at Hall 2.2, Booth 186 to explore our latest devices and connect with the team behind them.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a global brand specializing in charging solutions for home and travel. Its main products include universal travel adapters，digital charging power strips , multifunctional wall outlets, and smart home devices. TESSAN lives by the mantra: “The Journey Begins at Home.” With a commitment to simplicity, efficiency, and safety, TESSAN products enhance connectivity and convenience for users worldwide, powering your journey from home to every destination. To learn more about TESSAN, Visit Website, Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube