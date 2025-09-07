BLUETTI Unveils Pioneer Na, RVSolar System and FridgePower at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage, unveiled three groundbreaking products at IFA 2025: the Pioneer Na (Sodium), RVSolar System, and FridgePower. The Pioneer Na and RVSolar System have already won the IFA Tech for Good Social Impact Award for innovation and sustainability.



BLUETTI’s New Product Launch Conference

Pioneer Na: World’s First Sodium-Ion Portable Power Station

The Pioneer Na debuts sodium-ion technology for portable storage, performing reliably even in extreme cold down to -25 °C (-13 °F). With dual AC + PV charging, it recharges from 0–80% in 35 minutes. Delivering 1,500W output (2,250W in Power Lifting mode) and a 900Wh sodium-ion battery, it is cobalt- and lithium-free, marking a breakthrough in sustainable storage. Ideal for cold regions and polar expeditions, the Pioneer Na will be available worldwide from October 15, 2025.

RVSolar System: Off-Grid Living Made Easy

RVSolar System is BLUETTI’s first fully integrated solution for RVs, boats, and cabins, built on a powerful 5-in-1 hub for centralized energy control. Its modular design allows DIY installation in 30 minutes, with no complex wiring. Compatible with third-party batteries and solar panels via CAN protocol, it supports flexible, cost-effective expansion. With 5 kVA/6,000 W output powering 99% of appliances, expandable to 122 kWh for a week’s independence, it offers four charging options, 90-minute recharge, and lower than 20 ms UPS time. Certified to UL and RV-C standards, the RVSolar System launches globally from September 30, 2025.

FridgePower: Ultra-Slim Smart Backup Anywhere

FridgePower is just 75 mm thin, about the width of a smartphone, and fits effortlessly with flat, vertical, or wall-mounted installation. With Google Home and Amazon Alexa compatibility, it offers hands-free voice control. Featuring a 2,016 Wh capacity and 1,800 W output, expandable up to 8,064 Wh with three BlueCell 200 modules, it powers fridges, appliances, and off-grid equipments. With an ultra-low self-consumption, 87% lower than competing products, it ensures efficiency while intelligent monitoring forecasts demand, switches seamlessly, and issues alerts. FridgePower will be available worldwide from November 4, 2025.

Meet BLUETTI at IFA 2025

September 5–9, Booth H2.2-213, Messe Berlin

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI delivers affordable energy storage for homes and outdoor lifestyles. Through its LAAF (Lighting An African Family) initiative, it has supported over 60,000 residents in off-grid African communities.