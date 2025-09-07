Midea Built-In Kitchen Series Elevates the Modern Kitchen at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Midea Group, a Fortune Global 500 company, unveils new innovations within its Built-In Kitchen Series that emphasize unobtrusive style and performance crafted for European lifestyles by Midea’s Milan Design Center.

Midea Built-In New Kitchen Series is available in Essenza, Ispira, and Eleva Series. From modern minimalism to timeless aesthetics, these appliances integrate fluidly into any interior.

Essenza Series: Practical Elegance for Everyday Living

The Essenza Series balances contemporary aesthetics and essential functionality for young singles and couples seeking practical elegance. Its clean lines, subtle textures, and intuitive layout make the space both practical and visually appealing.

Ispira Series: Refined Appearance with XPRESS Cooking Features

For those who seek adaptable design and an elevated cooking experience, the Ispira Series strikes a perfect balance. Featuring glossy black tempered glass and understated LED displays, Ispira is equally in both modern and natural decors.

Functionally, it incorporates Midea’s XPRESS MASTER technology for efficient and perfect cooking. The dishwasher features XpressWash with an Innowash Pro Spray Arm that rotates 720°, eliminating 99.9% of germs and ensuring spotless cleaning.

Eleva Series: Uncompromising Performance and Bold Design

The Eleva Series is designed with bold black finish and sharp angular lines, delivering modern refinement while the Easy Touch displays maintain a clean aesthetic.

With AI-driven ECOMASTER technology, energy efficiency is optimized without sacrificing quality for the Eleva series.

Teka and Küppersbusch: The Elevated Experience for Built-In

Midea’s appearance for built-in is complemented by other brands within the Midea Group.

The European-born TEKA introduced its globally first Van Gogh Series inspired by artistic mastery, alongside its Infinity G1 and Neo Series, seamlessly integrating European elegance into modern homes.

Meanwhile, the century-old German luxury kitchen brand Küppersbusch showcased its distinctive design and craftsmanship with premium built-in series such as Graphite and Matt Black.

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Established in 1968, Midea Group is a leading global technology company, ranked #246 on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list. As one of the world’s largest home appliance manufacturers, Midea streamlined its core units into six high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path in 2025: Smart Home, Industrial Technology, Building Technology, Robotics and Automation, Midea Healthcare and Annto Logistics.

www.midea-group.com

www.midea.com