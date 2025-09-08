accesso® Names Mike Evenson as Chief Commercial Officer

Proven SaaS Ticketing Leader to Guide Global Commercial Strategy and Drive Market Expansion

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for the leisure, entertainment, attractions and cultural markets globally, has named Mike Evenson as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Evenson will be responsible for leading accesso’s global commercial strategy and ensuring alignment across sales, marketing and business development, while driving market expansion and unlocking future growth opportunities.



Mike Evenson, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

With more than 20 years of leadership at the intersection of technology, ticketing, live events, and customer engagement, Evenson brings deep expertise in scaling high-performing teams and advancing customer-centric innovation. At AudienceView, he held a series of diverse and progressive executive roles, including VP of Marketing and Product Management, VP of Strategy, and Chief Marketing Officer, where he unified brand, product, and go-to-market strategy to drive growth and transformation across the business.

“As we enter our next phase of growth, Mike’s proven ability to identify new markets, build lasting partnerships, and optimize commercial operations makes him an outstanding addition to our executive team,” said Steve Brown, CEO of accesso. “His leadership will be critical in aligning our commercial strategy to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers. Together with our recently appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), Lee Cowie, I am confident our leadership team is well-positioned to guide Accesso into its next chapter of growth and innovation.”

Mr. Evenson said, “Taking on this role is an honor and I’m excited to lead our global commercial teams at such an exciting time in Accesso’s journey. This opportunity allows me to apply both my experience and passion for the live events and attractions industry with a company I’ve long admired. Accesso is uniquely positioned for its next phase of growth and innovation, and I’m grateful to Steve for the trust he’s placed in me to help lead the company into its next chapter.”

