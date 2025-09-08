Ace Green Recycling and Gold Star Metals Enter Multi-Year Strategic Supply Agreement to Secure Battery Recycling Feedstock in Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ace Green Recycling, Inc. (“Ace” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sustainable battery recycling technology solutions, today announced it has signed a multi-year Master Used Lead Acid Batteries (“ULAB”) Supply Agreement with Gold Star Metals, LLC (“GSM”), a leading recycler and aggregator of battery materials in the southern United States.

Under the agreement, GSM will supply Ace with a minimum of 30,000 metric tons of ULAB annually, with the ability to scale volumes up to 100,000 MT per year as Ace expands operations at its planned flagship facility in Texas, which is expected to commence operations in 2026. The ULAB will be sourced from Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and New Mexico, and complements Ace’s existing supply agreements, providing a strong and reliable pipeline of feedstock for the Company’s clean recycling technology.

“This partnership is a major step in securing a stable and sustainable supply chain for our U.S. operations,” said Siddharth Roy, Business Director at Ace Green Recycling. “Together, Ace and GSM share a commitment to building a zero-emissions future for the global recycling industry.”

Parth Tanna, Business Manager at Gold Star Metals, added: “Ace is a visionary when it comes to scaling environmental friendly solutions for lead battery recycling and our long-term agreement leverages our strong regional collection network to support the next generation of clean recycling solutions.”

This multi-year agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening the U.S. battery ecosystem, ensuring supply security, environmental responsibility, and sustainable growth.

About Ace Green Recycling

Ace Green Recycling, Inc., incorporated in Delaware, is an innovative battery recycling technology platform offering sustainable end-of-life solutions. It has deployed modular, Scope 1 carbon emissions-free recycling facilities for lithium (nickel-manganese-cobalt & lithium iron phosphate) and lead batteries used in various industries including electronics, automotive and energy storage. Ace was founded by Nishchay Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and a veteran in recycling, mining and global supply chain industries, and Dr. Vipin Tyagi, Chief Technology Officer, with extensive experience in battery materials recycling technologies. For more information, please visit www.acegreenrecycling.com.

Contacts:

Media

Media@acegreenrecycling.com



Investors

Investors@acegreenrecycling.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Ace and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Ace undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.