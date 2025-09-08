Alpro Launches Prof. Slow to Help Malaysians Make Rice Kinder to Blood Sugar

(From Left: Ms. Michelle Zhang (Director of Overseas Business of Prof. Slow); Pharmacist Lim En Ni (Chief Pharmacist, Engagement Director of Alpro Pharmacy); Mr. Jim Li (Chief Operation Officer of Prof. Slow); Mr. Eric Huang (Chief Executive Officer of Prof. Slow); Dr. Wong Poh Shean (Consultant Endocrinologist in Internal Medicine at Hospi019-906 7923tal Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban, Vice President of Diabetes Malaysia Negeri Sembilan); Mr Terry Lee (Chief Executive Officer of BMS Organics); Ms Tan Bee Lang (Manager of Corporate Sales & Training Department of BMS Organics); Ms Chua Kai Jia (Professional Care and Development Manager of Alpro Pharmacy); Pharmacist Low Swee Siong (Chief Executive Officer of Alpro Pharmacy)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2025 – Nutritionists and Dietitians of Alpro Pharmacy, Malaysia’s largest prescription pharmacy chain, has introduced a clinically developed dietary solution to address one of the nation’s most pressing health challenges: diabetes. Known as Prof. Slow Smart Fibre, the functional powder lowers the glycaemic index (GI) of rice by up to 38%, allowing families to continue enjoying their staple food while keeping blood sugar levels more stable.

“Health isn’t about forcing compliance, it’s about making better options available,” said Dietitian Chua Kai Jia, Professional Care & Development Manager at Alpro Pharmacy. “With Prof. Slow, Malaysians don’t have to choose between their culture and their health. We’re giving them a way to enjoy rice while managing glucose levels more effectively.”

The launch comes at a critical time for public health in Malaysia. According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023, 15.6% of Malaysian adults, roughly 1 in 6 are now living with diabetes. Earlier projections warned that by 2025, over 7 million Malaysians (or 31.3% of adults) would be affected, a figure that now appears alarmingly close. Beyond its medical toll, the economic impact is severe: a joint report by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization estimates RM9.65 billion in annual direct healthcare spending on diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, with an additional RM8.91 billion lost in productivity and absenteeism.

Diet remains a key contributor to this trend. White rice, noodles, sweetened beverages, and refined carbohydrates dominate Malaysian meals, while fibre intake remains critically low. Over 84.6% of adults consume less than the WHO’s recommended 25 grams of daily fibre, with average intake between just 6.9 — 7.8 grams. Meanwhile, over 64% of Malaysians eat at least one meal daily outside the home, where GI values and nutritional transparency are rarely available, making blood sugar management even more difficult.

Healthcare professionals have underscored the importance of complementary solutions alongside medication. “With 1 in 6 Malaysians now living with diabetes, it is crucial to combine lifestyle changes with prescribed medications,” said Dr. Wong Poh Shean, Consultant Endocrinologist in Internal Medicine at Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban and Vice President of Diabetes Malaysia (Negeri Sembilan). “In order to ensure the sustainability of good dietary habits, practical approaches to food are essential. This will allow patients to continue to enjoy staple foods like rice.”

Prof. Slow is part of Alpro’s wider commitment to preventive healthcare through nutrition. The range also includes W-Cookies, a fibre-enriched snack at just 50 kcal per serving, and Chia Seed Peanut Butter Jam, a natural spread made with no added salt, sugar, or artificial flavouring. While not intended as medical treatment, these products are designed to support healthier food routines, particularly for individuals managing blood sugar or reducing glycaemic load.

Together, these solutions address Malaysia’s nutritional gaps, making balanced living both accessible and sustainable. Prof. Slow products are now available at all Alpro Pharmacy, Alpro Sugiスギ Pharmacy, and BMS Organics.

