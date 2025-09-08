Annapurna Interactive to Make Its First-Ever Appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2025

– Showcasing Three New Titles with Hands-On Demos, Plus Beloved Hits “Stray” and “Outer Wilds” –

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Annapurna Interactive, LLC, the acclaimed U.S.-based publisher known for “What Remains of Edith Finch” and “Stray,” will participate in Tokyo Game Show 2025 (TGS) for the very first time. The event will be held at Makuhari Messe from September 25 (Thu.) to 28 (Sun.), 2025.

Annapurna Interactive Booth

At the Annapurna Interactive booth, visitors can experience upcoming titles scheduled for release in 2026. Playable demo stations will allow attendees to immerse themselves in the unique worlds of each game. Large screens will also showcase the latest trailers, creating a dual experience of gameplay and visual storytelling.

In addition to these new titles, playable demos will be available for LEGO (R) Voyagers, scheduled for release on September 15, and the past hit titles Stray and Outer Wilds.

Regarding the Exhibition Title

LEGO (R) Voyagers:

From the makers of LEGO (R) Builder’s Journey comes a new 2-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected.

Game overview

Title: LEGO (R) Voyagers

Genre: Two-Player Cooperative Adventure

Release Date: September 15, 2025

Demo Equipment/Stations: PC/2 unit, Switch/1 unit

Demo Playtime: 10-20 minutes

Developer: Light Brick Studios

World’s first hands-on experience with upcoming titles

At the Annapurna booth, you can try out three upcoming titles scheduled for release in 2026, in addition to LEGO (R) Voyagers. This will be the first opportunity to play these three new titles at a booth during TGS. Details about the games will be announced later, so please stay tuned.

Past representative game titles

Stray:

Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam the surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures.

Game Overview

Title: Stray

Genre: Adventure/Puzzle

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Outer Wilds:

Winner of Best Game at the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards and named Game of the Year 2019 by Giant Bomb, Polygon, Eurogamer, and The Guardian, Outer Wilds is a critically-acclaimed and award-winning open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop.

Game Overview

Title: Outer Wilds

Genre: Exploration Adventure/Sci-Fi Mystery

Developer: Mobius Digital

About Tokyo Game Show 2025

Dates:

September 25 (Thu.), 2025 – Business Day (10:00-17:00)

September 26 (Fri.), 2025 – Business Day (10:00-17:00)

September 27 (Sat.), 2025 – Public Day (9:30-17:00)

September 28 (Sun.), 2025 – Public Day (9:30-16:30)

Venue: Makuhari Messe (Chiba, Japan)

Expected Attendance: 250,000

Official Website: https://tgs.cesa.or.jp

Official X: https://x.com/tokyo_game_show

About Annapurna Interactive

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, Annapurna Interactive is a game publisher dedicated to delivering “innovative and memorable experiences” to players worldwide. The company is known for publishing award-winning and artistically distinctive titles such as Outer Wilds, Stray, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Florence. With a strong focus on narrative-driven and creative works, Annapurna Interactive continues to be a leading force in the indie game industry, blending art and entertainment through video games.

Official Website: https://annapurnainteractive.com/