MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mr. Chen Zhuo, President of AVATR Technology, stated at the “Brilliant New Horizon AVATR Brand Day” held in Munich on September 7, “AVATR is not merely an electric vehicle company. We embody high-end sophistication; we are defined by intelligence and driven by design and technology. However, what truly defines us is emotion.”

On the same day, the world’s first Emotive Intelligent (EI) vision car, AVATR VISION XPECTRA, made its debut as the highlight of the event, vividly interpreting the brand philosophy of “Emotive Luxury.” In addition, AVATR also presented the limited-edition AVATR 012, co-created with Kim Jones; the bespoke AVATR 11 Royal Edition; the Urban Luxury SUV, AVATR 07; and the Luxury Sports Sedan, AVATR 06. These models will also be on display from September 9 to 14 at the 2025 Munich Auto Show, further highlighting the brand’s achievements in original design and intelligent technology.

As a tangible manifestation of the “Emotive Luxury” concept, AVATR VISION XPECTRA was born at AVATR’s Global Design Center in Munich, Germany, led by Chief Design Officer Nader Faghihzadeh. The center brings together nearly 200 creative talents from 25 countries. They integrate Europe’s design heritage and forward-looking aesthetic concepts with AVATR’s understanding of future intelligent vehicles, shaping AVATR’s unique design philosophy.



AVATR Showcases Star Models in Munich, as AVATR VISION XPECTRA Makes Global Debut Showcasing New Luxury Appeal

As Chief Design Officer, Nader explains, “AVATR VISION XPECTRA is an emotionally intelligent companion shaped by energy and connected by emotion. Here, every journey becomes a vivid declaration of Emotive Luxury.”

Named XPECTRA, AVATR’s all-new vision car aims to convey a sense of new luxury defined by seamless connection and multi-dimensional integration. Its design inspiration comes from “the power of natural energy”. The exterior, sculpted with clear and precise strokes, presents a bold and composed style, reflecting the contours of power. The interior deeply integrates selected materials with cutting-edge technology, creating an intelligent, personalized, immersive space, ensuring that every driving and mobility experience of the user resonates with energy.

More than just a mobility vehicle, XPECTRA is also a reflection of one’s inner self. Centered on an emotional vortex, it deeply understands user needs and establishes a real and profound emotional connection with users through resonant interaction of light and shadow, motion, and intuition. Furthermore, the Cortex innovative technology of XPECTRA, which combines touch and gesture control to adapt the level of emotional intelligence, allows users to seamlessly switch between advanced driver-assistance and fully autonomous modes. This delivers a future mobility experience that defies imagination and far exceeds expectations.

With Munich as its fulcrum, AVATR is accelerating its global expansion. In this process, AVATR will not only redefine the value perception of new luxury with “Emotive Luxury” but also fully inject its systematic R&D, manufacturing, and global synergy advantages into the brand’s core. Based on quality assurance from Changan’s forty years of engineering and manufacturing experience, CATL’s globally leading technology in battery safety and energy efficiency, and continuous innovation from ICT partners in smart mobility, AVATR has established full-link advantages across R&D, production, supply chain, and channels. Building on this foundation, through the collaborative layout of Chongqing, Shanghai, and Munich, AVATR is accelerating the creation of globally competitive intelligent luxury products.

Currently, AVATR has won the favor of approximately 190,000 car owners with its four models, 11, 12, 07, and 06, as well as two limited-edition flagship co-branded models, 011 and 012. It has long been ranked first in the luxury electric vehicle market in Thailand, established a prominent luxury brand image in the UAE, and won positive feedback in Singapore within a few weeks of its launch. This year, AVATR plans to enter over 50 countries and regions worldwide, establish a network of over 160 channels, and continuously accelerate its globalization process.

As a representative of original, intelligent, new luxury electric vehicles, AVATR is embracing a “Born Global” mindset and is committed to advancing original design and intelligent technology. The brand aims to shine on the global stage while accelerating its journey towards becoming a leading international name in the realm of new luxury intelligent electric vehicles. This achievement not only marks a significant global breakthrough for AVATR but also serves as a testament to the rising influence of Chinese automotive brands. It vividly illustrates the robust evolution of China’s intelligent manufacturing, transitioning from “large-scale” production to becoming “powerful”, and highlights its progression towards high-end markets.