AZTECH GLOBAL HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AS ONE OF 2025 SINGAPORE’S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aztech Global Ltd. (“Aztech“) has been recognised as a winner of the Singapore’s Best Managed Companies 2025 awards programme. This prestigious award, presented by Deloitte Private, honours outstanding private1 businesses for their exceptional performance, leadership, and contributions to their industries and communities. The Best Managed Companies programme celebrates organisations that demonstrate excellence in strategy, capability, innovation, culture, and governance.

This year marks Aztech’s second consecutive win of the Best Managed Companies accolade, a testament to the company’s resilient operating model, disciplined execution, and value-driven innovation, as it deepens its role as a dependable, technology-enabled manufacturing partner for AI-powered IoT solutions across diverse market segments.

Aztech’s Chairman and CEO Mr Michael Mun commented, “We are proud to be recognised once again as one of Singapore’s Best Managed Companies. This honour reflects our team’s dedication to innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth. Being part of this distinguished community motivates us to keep pushing boundaries and creating value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders – as we adapt and build for long-term success.”

As one of Singapore’s leading business awards, the Best Managed Companies programme highlights the critical role private companies play as innovators and key contributors to the nation’s economic growth. Each year, aspirational companies undergo a rigorous, independent evaluation based on Deloitte’s global Best Managed Companies framework, benchmarked against more than 1,700 Best Managed Companies around the world.

“As a Best Managed Companies award winner, Aztech has distinguished itself as an exceptional private enterprise in Singapore that is driving sustainable growth, championing innovation, and creating meaningful impact for customers and employees. This award should be viewed as a mark of excellence, recognising Aztech’s leadership and strategic vision. We look forward to their continued growth and success in Singapore and beyond,” said CHUA How Kiat, Best Managed Companies Leader, Deloitte Southeast Asia.

Best Managed Companies programme is a flagship initiative presented by Deloitte Private, a division of Deloitte focused exclusively on serving privately owned businesses and family enterprises.