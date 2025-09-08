Baseus Debuts PrimeTrip VD1 Pro, the Industry’s First Dash Cam to Offer True Hardwire-Free Parking Monitoring

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baseus today launched the PrimeTrip VD1 Pro Dashcam, the industry’s first dash cam to provide up to 14 days of parking monitoring without an external hardwire kit, enabled by its Solar Sync System 2.0.

With this launch, Baseus expands its smart-mobility portfolio with a purpose-built vehicle safety solution for drivers. The VD1 Pro removes traditional installation trade-offs — no hardwiring, no risk of draining the car battery — while delivering reliable on-road recording and practical daily features. It is also debuting at the IFA trade show in Germany — come experience it firsthand at the Baseus booth.

True Hardwire-Free Parking Surveillance

PrimeTrip VD1 Pro’s Solar Sync System 2.0 combines a discreet, high-efficiency solar panel with an onboard lithium battery, allowing the unit to generate and manage its own power. This self-powered design makes external hardwiring unnecessary — simplifying installation and removing the risk of draining the vehicle battery — while sustaining up to 14 days of standby parking monitoring. When motion or impact is detected, the system automatically wakes and records simultaneous 30-second clips from both front and rear cameras, storing up to 20 incident events (a total of 40 clips) to ensure critical footage is preserved independently of the car’s electrical system.

Ultra-Clear 4K Front with Wide Dual-Channel Coverage

PrimeTrip VD1 Pro simultaneously records the road ahead and behind, pairing a sharp 4K front channel with a wide 170° field of view (including ±15° horizontal adjustment) and a Full-HD rear channel covering 120°, providing comprehensive coverage around the vehicle. The front camera features Sony’s IMX335 STARVIS sensor paired with an f/1.6 six-element glass lens, and real-time HDR processing to reduce noise and manage challenging lighting conditions, minimizing exposure fluctuations in environments such as tunnels or areas with mixed lighting.

Seamless Smart Connectivity

The PrimeTrip VD1 Pro pairs with the Baseus mobile app to keep control and management within easy reach. Through the app, recording resolution can be adjusted before a night drive for optimal clarity, and after a trip, important clips can be quickly reviewed and downloaded at high speed over Wi-Fi 6 (5 GHz). The app also enables effortless OTA firmware updates, ensuring the dash cam stays up to date.

The PrimeTrip VD1 Pro is more than a new product for Baseus: it sets an industry precedent by removing the need for hardwiring in parking surveillance. By combining practical installation, energy efficiency and professional-grade recording, VD1 Pro raises the baseline for what drivers should expect from dash cams and signals a shift toward more user-friendly, self-sustaining vehicle security solutions.

Price and Availability

The Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 Pro Dashcam Front 4K + Rear 1080P is now available on Amazon U.S. and Baseus.com at an MSRP of $169.99.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users’ problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products – including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users’ sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

