BLUETTI Launches 9.9 Mega Sale on Lazada: Affordable Backup for Every Home

MANILA, Philippines , Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is launching its 9.9 Mega Sale on Lazada from September 8th to 18th, with up to 70% off, flash deals, and exclusive gifts. The newly-released Elite series provide next-level backup power with enhanced performance, efficiency, and portability. These offerings give Filipinos an affordable way to prepare for power outages triggered by ongoing monsoon rains and typhoons.



New Elite 100 V2: Keep Life Going During Outage

Power outages throw life into a mess—freezers thaw and fans stop. The Elite 100 V2 restores order with 1,800W output (2,700W surge) packed in a 35% more compact casing. 11 versatile outlets cater to all essentials, including phones, fridges, and electric fans for uninterrupted comforts. A 1,024Wh LiFePO 4 battery offers about 9 hours of TV time. Fueled by the latest TurboBoost tech, charging is faster than ever: 0-80% in 45 minutes from the wall or a full solar charge in just 70 minutes.

New Elite 200 V2: Extended Backup for Bigger Loads

For households or small stores that need stronger backup, the Elite 200 V2 pumps out 2,600W power for heavy-duty microwaves and commercial coolers while being 40% smaller than the peers. Its self-comsumption drops to an industry low, allowing the 2073.6Wh capacity to power a 40W fan for over 32 hours, or a 100W fridge for 14 hours. Built with automotive-grade LiFePO₄ cells, it promises up to 17 years of service life—12 times longer than the average.

BLUETTI EB3A: Grab-and-Go Everyday Power

Flooding often forces families to evacuate on short notice. The 4.6kg EB3A provides critical mobile power (600W/268Wh) in a pinch. It has 9 outlets to keep everyone’s phones charged and the network operational. A built-in LED light with an SOS mode adds convenience during emergencies.

Extra Perks

BLUETTI is sweetening the sale with exclusive freebies: a carrying pack or Decathlon backpack with the AC70 and Elite 100 V2, plus a trolley for AC200L and Elite 200 V2 buyers (limited availability). Customers can also join BLUETTI philippines social media giveaway to win an AC2A. Explore the BLUETTI Lazada store now.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI has grown into a leading clean energy brand with innovative portable power stations, solar panels, and home storage systems. Serving over 4 million customers in 110+ countries, BLUETTI continues to make sustainable, reliable power accessible to households worldwide.