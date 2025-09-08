BrainCo Helps Amputee Showcase Technology at WAIC 2025

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in August 2025, Gu demonstrated the BrainCo Intelligent Bionic Hand. He played the piano with precision and even explained to attendees how brain-computer interface (BCI) technology enables amputees to control prosthetic devices with their own neural signals. His presentation drew enthusiastic applause, offering the audience a vivid glimpse of how advanced technology is reshaping human potential.

BrainCo, a global leader in non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, continues to transform lives with its Intelligent Bionic Hand. As the world’s first mass-produced prosthetic hand with intuitive single-finger control, it represents a milestone in making advanced prosthetic technology more widely accessible.

After graduating from university, Gu lost his left hand in a devastating accident. At a time when he was full of expectations for the future, the sudden amputation shattered his rhythm of life, leaving him grappling with muscle atrophy, physiological degeneration, and the fear of forgetting what it felt like to move his hand.

Everyday frustrations mounted—he once flew into a rage when he couldn’t open a bottle of water and was crushed by the strange looks of others. But by chance, Gu discovered the BrainCo Intelligent Bionic Hand. Since then, he has dedicated himself to relearning, exercising, and strengthening his hand’s memory. Though the journey has been difficult and painful, Gu describes it as “a rebirth, a new beginning in life.”

Now, with the aid of the Intelligent Bionic Hand, Gu can easily lift boxes, unscrew bottle caps, tear open packaging, tie his shoes, drink from a cup, type on a computer, and even practice calligraphy. The prosthesis, powered by advanced BCI and AI algorithms, interprets his electromyographic and neural signals in real time, instantly translating his movement intentions into precise hand actions.

Encouraged by these breakthroughs, Gu has gone beyond daily life tasks to challenge new frontiers—appearing on variety shows to play the piano and even attempting rock climbing. His story is a vivid example of how BrainCo’s Intelligent Bionic Hand not only restores function, but also inspires confidence, dignity, and the courage to pursue new dreams.



Gu playing the piano