CHINATOWN MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL 2025 CELEBRATES 60 YEARS OF HERITAGE, PROGRESS AND TOGETHERNESS

• Singapore’s iconic Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival returns with an expanded street light-up, captivating installations and festivities that honour the nation’s journey and community spirit.

• This year’s edition pays tribute to SG60 with the theme “60 Glorious Years: Celebrating Mid-Autumn in Singapore” (辉煌六十载，月满新加坡), weaving together Singapore’s multiculturalism, cultural heritage and shared memories in a luminous celebration for all.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Singapore marks its 60th year of independence, the Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 returns with a vibrant celebration of light, heritage and community spirit. From 7 September to 20 October, Chinatown will transform into a festive precinct filled with handcrafted displays, community activities and cultural programmes that showcase our rich multiculturalism and Chinese traditions. Organised by the Chinatown Festival Committee and supported by the Kreta Ayer–Kim Seng Citizens’ Consultative Committee, this year’s edition reflects Singapore’s progress over the decades, while inviting people of all races and backgrounds to share in the joy of tradition, storytelling and togetherness.

This year’s celebration’s theme, aptly named “60 Glorious Years: Celebrating Mid-Autumn in Singapore“ (辉煌六十载，月满新加坡), brings together cherished traditions from across Singapore’s diverse communities in a festival that honours our multicultural heritage while looking towards the future. Against the backdrop of descriptive lanterns and moonlight, the celebration becomes a powerful reminder of resilience, unity and kinship that have carried the nation forward.

The Official Street Light-Up and Opening Ceremony (中秋亮灯仪式与开幕典礼) will take place on 18 September 2025 at 6:00pm at Kreta Ayer Square (牛车水广场). Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information, Minister-in-Charge of Cybersecurity and Smart Nation Group and Adviser to Jalan Besar GRC GROs (Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng), will officiate the ceremony, alongside Dr Wan Rizal, Adviser to Jalan Besar GRC GROs (Kolam Ayer), and Mr Shawn Loh, Adviser to Jalan Besar GRC GROs (Whampoa).

Mrs Josephine Teo shared, “This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival takes on special significance as we celebrate both tradition and our nation’s 60th birthday. It is heartening to see Chinatown’s streets lit with joy and meaning and to witness how our rich multiculturalism continues to connect people of all races in Singapore. I hope this celebration brings families, friends, neighbours and visitors together in appreciation of where we’ve come from and where we are headed.”

Ms Guo Teyi, Director, Leisure Events, Singapore Tourism Board, added, “The Mid-Autumn Festival offers both locals and visitors an immersive experience of Singapore’s rich traditions and customs, made even more meaningful as we celebrate Singapore’s 60th birthday. We warmly invite everyone to participate in the various activities across Chinatown and soak up the festive spirit.”

Centrepiece – A Radiant Precinct United in Celebration

At the heart of the festival is a striking 8-metre-tall centrepiece showcasing the number 60, flanked by rabbits, mooncakes, orchids and lanterns against the Singapore skyline. More than decoration, the installation is a tribute to resilience and progress. Chinatown Point’s façade complements the display with an “SG” installation, completing the SG60 tribute and reinforcing community ties.

Overhangs and Light Displays

New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street will feature a canopy of lotus flowers, fans with rabbits, jade pendants and a golden full moon, each symbol representing harmony, beauty and reunion. At Upper Cross Street, glowing moon palaces, mooncakes, orchids and golden lanterns echo the familial joy of Mid-Autumn. South Bridge Road offers a scene with Chang’e (嫦娥) rising above rooftops, surrounded by peonies, mountains, and fans.

Stories of Singapore and Festivities

Three illuminated dividers will tell Singapore’s story:

Enduring Legacy ( 岁 月辛勤，人 间 美 满 ): Pioneer resilience and nation-building.

Pioneer resilience and nation-building. From Memories to Tomorrow ( 回 忆 童年，喜迎未来 ): Childhood icons like the dragon playground, alongside themes of education and community.

Childhood icons like the dragon playground, alongside themes of education and community. A Vibrant Lion City (活力狮城，光耀世界): Today’s dynamic metropolis rooted in shared aspirations.

Festivities extend beyond the light-up with community programmes:

Chinatown Festive Fair (7 Sept – 6 Oct): Handcrafted lanterns, delicacies and artisanal treasures at People’s Park Square .

Handcrafted lanterns, delicacies and artisanal treasures at People’s . Lantern Design Competition (14 Sept): Youth and artists reimagine Mid-Autumn traditions, with works displayed at Kreta Ayer Square.

Youth and artists reimagine Mid-Autumn traditions, with works displayed at Kreta Ayer Square. Commemorative Layered Stamps (18 Sept launch): Visitors collect stamps at five locations to create postcards inspired by the SG60 installation.

Visitors collect stamps at five locations to create postcards inspired by the SG60 installation. Tea Appreciation Gathering (20 Sept): A reflective moment centred on harmony and hospitality.

A reflective moment centred on harmony and hospitality. Mass Lantern Walk & Performances (27 Sept): A glowing procession from Chinatown Point to Kreta Ayer Square, ending with live performances.

A glowing procession from Chinatown Point to Kreta Ayer Square, ending with live performances. Lantern Riddle & Performances (4 Oct): An evening rooted in Mid-Autumn traditions.

An evening rooted in Mid-Autumn traditions. Lantern Adoption Programme (13–20 Oct): Public may adopt lanterns after the displays, promoting sustainability.

Festival Dates

The Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival Celebrations 2025 run from 7 September to 20 October. To view the full festival programme, please visit chinatownfestivals.sg.