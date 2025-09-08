CLPe and Kai Shing Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Transform International Commerce Centre (ICC) into a Smart Energy Landmark

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CLPe and Kai Shing Management Services Limited (Kai Shing) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to combine their property and energy management expertise and enhance the energy efficiency, climate resilience, and sustainability of properties managed by Kai Shing. The collaboration will see Hong Kong’s tallest skyscraper – the International Commerce Centre (ICC) – transformed into a flagship for smart energy management, creating a blueprint for sustainable architecture in the city in support of the Hong Kong SAR Government’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.



(Back row, from left) Witnessed by Kai Shing Management Services Limited Deputy Managing Director Mr Kevin Chu and CLPe Managing Director Mr Ringo Ng, (Front row, from left) Kai Shing Management Services General Manager Mr Enzo Lau and CLPe Director – Decarbonisation Business Mr Alvin Lo signed a MoU to transform the International Commerce Centre (ICC) into a landmark for smart energy management and implement innovative energy-saving and carbon reduction solutions across properties managed by Kai Shing to enhance their resilience against extreme weather.

CLPe and Kai Shing will collaborate in three key areas under the MoU:

1.Transform the ICC into a pioneering model for smart energy management that sets a new standard for sustainable building development

The ICC will serve as a pilot for the deployment of advanced energy technologies, including Digital Twin infrastructure and AI-powered energy management systems. The systems will be integrated with real-time sensor data, air purification system, and energy-saving solutions to enhance the ICC’s overall energy efficiency. This approach will be extended across Kai Shing’s portfolio, setting a new standard for sustainable development and accelerating the reduction of carbon emissions from buildings in Hong Kong.

2. Strengthen the climate resilience of buildings against extreme weather and enhance the reliability of building electrical systems

The partnership will focus on properties aged over 20 years under Kai Shing management. The initiatives will include strengthening routine inspections and conducting comprehensive evaluations of fixed electrical installations and cooling systems with a view to improving the reliability and safety of the buildings’ energy use and cooling systems. These steps will address the rising rate of extreme weather by enhancing the climate resilience of buildings managed by Kai Shing.

3. Implement Energy-as-a-Service to support Hong Kong achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

CLPe and Kai Shing will adopt a one-stop Energy-as-a-Service model to upgrade buildings through low-carbon solutions such as cooling system upgrades, renewable energy applications, and the introduction of battery energy storage systems. These initiatives will reduce the carbon footprint of properties managed by Kai Shing and support Hong Kong in achieving its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

CLPe and Kai Shing have a strong established partnership in energy infrastructure and AI-driven energy management, and the signing of the MoU significantly strengthens their strategic collaboration. Kai Shing Management Services Limited Deputy Managing Director Mr Kevin Chu said, “Kai Shing is dedicated to driving forward the sustainable development of Hong Kong. This partnership will establish the ICC as a flagship for smart energy management and set a new standard for sustainable development in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Our joint efforts in conducting electrical inspections and testing for older buildings will also enhance their resilience against extreme weather and deliver greater value across our portfolio.”

Buildings account for 90% of Hong Kong’s total electricity consumption and cooling systems are the leading source of carbon emissions. Improving the energy efficiency and emission reduction capabilities of buildings is therefore crucial for Hong Kong to achieve its carbon neutrality goal.

CLPe Managing Director Mr Ringo Ng explained, “CLPe has supported commercial and industrial customers for years by improving their energy efficiency and promoting low-carbon operations. With the application of innovative smart energy technologies and cost-effective, one-stop energy management solutions, we will work with Kai Shing to transform the ICC into a landmark for smart energy management. This initiative will also enhance the climate resilience of properties managed by Kai Shing, making them better prepared for extreme weather.”