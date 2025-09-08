DFI Unveils Upcoming Rugged Edge AI Platforms for Mission-Critical Computing

TAIPEI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DFI, a global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computing, today announced its expanded lineup of rugged edge AI platforms addressing the surging demand for resilience and intelligence in mission-critical applications. The newly launched X6-ORN, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX/Nano, delivers compact, wide-temperature performance for edge AI vision workloads, while the X6-ORN-GMSL adds GMSL camera connectivity for vehicle applications. The ECX700-ADP and an upcoming rugged edge AI system powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX/Nano are both built with IP67/IP69K-rated durability to withstand water, dust, and vibration, they deliver dependable performance and advanced edge AI capabilities for reliable operation in the harshest environments.

According to Market Research, the rugged edge AI computers market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.6%. Driven by adoption in industrial automation, transportation, defense, energy, and healthcare. To address this demand, DFI is expanding its lineup with resilient and high-performance rugged edge AI platforms. The X6-ORN, integrates versatile I/O with multi-GbE supporting PoE and wide-temperature operation, delivering reliable performance for flexible edge AI deployments. The X6-ORN-GMSL adds built-in GMSL camera connectivity, ensuring high speed and low latency data for real-time video transmission. With optional out-of-band (OOB) management, both systems support advanced remote management for distributed deployments, and the X6-ORN-GMSL is particularly well-suited for smart transportation and autonomous vehicles, where secure, low-latency vision data is essential for safe navigation.

The lineup features two IP67/IP69K-rated rugged edge AI systems engineered for reliable performance in the harshest environments. Powered by Intel®, the ECX700-ADP operates from -20°C to 70°C, withstands 15G shock and MIL-STD-810G vibration, and provides rich I/O, secure M12 connectors, an external SIM slot, and a high-gain antenna for enhanced connectivity. Additionally, a forthcoming energy-efficient AI inference system based on NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX/Nano combines high compute density with proven rugged durability to drive next-generation mobility and transportation applications.

DFI will showcase its latest rugged platforms and embedded technologies at DSEI 2025, held September 9–12 at ExCeL London (Hall 1, Booth S14-130). Visitors can explore how DFI enables reliable edge AI, heterogeneous computing, and resilient operations across security, transportation, and industrial sectors, delivering proven performance and durability for mission-critical applications.

For press release materials, photos, and videos, please download them from the cloud:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zBTLOutuTv1UsSSw_qn7OMwq-Jj-Cqsd/view?usp=sharing

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI’s industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including Industrial Automation, Medical, Gaming, Transportation, Energy, Mission-Critical, and Intelligent Retail.