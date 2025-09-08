DHL Express ranked among Asia’s top 3 Best Workplaces, marking a decade of workplace excellence

Achieving the second position on the list, the express logistics provider has consistently secured the top 3 positions for 10 consecutive years

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2025 – DHL Express has once again been recognized as one of Asia’s top employers, securing the number 2 spot on the 2025 Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces in Asia™ list. This marks another milestone in the company’s journey of excellence in fostering a people-first culture, amid a volatile and challenging external environment.

DHL Express is ranked among the best workplaces in Asia

Despite external challenges, DHL Express continues to demonstrate its “As One” spirit, strengthening its culture of resilience and unity. Equally, the accolade underscores the organization’s unwavering focus on being an employer of choice – one of DHL Group’s four bottom lines – to prioritize its people’s health and welfare.

“Our people are the center of everything we do. I am proud of our achievement for consistently being recognized as the preferred workplace. The team’s dedication, passion and innovation to ensure every employee has the tools and opportunities they need to thrive are key to our success today,” said Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express. “As we are confronted by evolving trade patterns and increasingly complex supply chains, we must remain focused, agile and adaptable, without compromising on our people’s safety and overall wellbeing. I am confident that this will position us differently for the future – enabling us to accelerate sustainable growth.”

Empowering people through Strategy 2030

This achievement also comes at a time when the logistics industry faces growing challenges driven in part by evolving workforce dynamics, identified as one of the megatrends of DHL Group’s Strategy 2030 to have a significant impact on the sector. With the emergence of technologies that are reshaping job profiles, labor patterns and segment sizes are also changing. DHL Express is committed to strengthening its people and ensuring the organization is future-ready with a focus on upskilling, diversity and inclusivity as well as digitalization. For example, in the past year, the team has invested in and rolled out modern and advanced technology platforms to improve the quality and productivity of our sales and customer service functions.

Celebrating excellence: Employee of the Year Awards

DHL Express believes in celebrating and recognizing individuals for their outstanding contributions. Employee of the Year awards is an event that DHL Express hosts annually to honor employees across the Asia Pacific region who exemplify DHL’s values of speed, passion, can-do attitude, and doing it right the first time. This year, more than 200 employees from across the region that went above and beyond their job responsibilities received the award. Also commended concurrently were DHL’s Got Heart winners, who embodied the company’s purpose “Connecting people, improving lives”. These five employees were lauded for making meaningful impact on communities or supported causes close to their hearts, in addition to pursuing personal career development.

“Being recognized as one of Asia’s top workplaces is a reflection of the culture we’ve built together – one that values inclusion, growth, and purpose,” said Fadzlun Sapandi, Executive Vice President of HR at DHL Express. “We work hard to ensure that every employee feels seen, valued, and empowered to shape their own career journey. Through targeted development programs, leadership coaching, and a strong emphasis on internal mobility, we are not just building careers but also creating a work environment where individuals and their unique perspectives can also contribute to our success.”

Looking ahead

As DHL Express continues to evolve, its commitment to people, purpose, and planet remains steadfast. The company will further harness its internal Smart Connect platform to foster collaboration, enable personalized learning, and cultivate a stronger sense of community across its workforce. At the same time, the Certified International Specialist (CIS) program will remain a cornerstone of employee development that seeks to deepen expertise, strengthen internal relationships, and embed DHL’s values.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Its Great Place To Work For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee. Starting in 2026, the logistics company will no longer be evaluated by individual business units globally but will be certified as DHL. As part of the company’s commitment to becoming an employer of choice, DHL Group emphasizes creating a safe and positive work environment, competitive benefits, and fostering employee development and inclusion.

