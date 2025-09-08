DuRoBo Debuts Krono: A 6.13″ ePaper Focus Hub for Clarity and Calm

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DuRoBo unveils Krono, its trailblazing first device, a 6.13″ ePaper focus hub designed to acquire knowledge, store thoughts, and ignite creativity. Krono blends the serene, ink-on-paper aesthetic of the Carta 1200 display, AI-powered intelligence, and the flexibility of an open Android System, all encased in a design that’s as elegant as it is intuitive.



DuRoBo Krono

Krono emerges as an attention zone right in the palm of your hand. Its sleek, smartphone-sized body with a 16:9 aspect ratio features clean lines, a fine matte finish, and metallic accents that exude minimalist sophistication. The signature Axis on the back pulses with breathing lights, while the ergonomic Smart Knob adds a retro-tech charm inviting interaction on a clean UI. Widgets and customizable lock screens add a playful, personal edge, making Krono as delightful as it is functional.



DuRoBo Krono

Beneath its stylish exterior, Krono’s Carta 1200 display delivers breathtaking 300 PPI clarity, rendering text as crisp as fine print. While advanced AG etching strikes a perfect balance between transparency and anti-glare, ensuring clarity in any light. The tunable frontlight minimizes eye strain, adapting seamlessly from bright days to cozy nights. Powered by an octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage, Krono offers blazing performance, supported by a robust 3950mAh battery to keep up with your day from morning musings to late-night reading.



DuRoBo Krono

More than an e-reader, Krono is a companion for conscious living. Its native tools reimagine how users engage with ideas. The Spark feature serves as an idea vault, transforming fleeting thoughts into structured ideas: long-press the Smart Knob to record, then use Speech-to-Text and AI Summary to refine insights. Switch to text mode for drafting or polishing prose with precision. Meanwhile, Libby AI, accessible from the home screen or a double-press of the Smart Knob, delivers instant news, answers, or creative prompts on demand. Additionally, users can set the mood with Krono’s Music function, offering ambient tracks, white noise, or lo-fi beats for immersive focus or relaxation. With Google Play Store access, Krono integrates your favorite apps; meditation tools, cloud drives, or podcasts—making it a seamless extension of your digital life.

Krono is now pre-launched on Indiegogo, where early supporters can join the journey to redefine focus. Visit DuRoBo’s product page for full details and specifications.

About DuRoBo

DuRoBo is a Dutch tech company specializing in ePaper products, including eReaders, tablets, and monitors. With a robust supply chain, exceptional hardware and software development capabilities, and original design expertise, DuRoBo operates across consumer products, industry solutions, and customized collaborations. More information can be found at https://www.durobo.com/