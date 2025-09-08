Envalior publishes its first Sustainability Report

Envalior today publishes its Sustainability Report, reinforcing its commitment to transparent reporting and providing detailed insights into the company’s progress and ambitions across environmental, social, and governance topics.

The company’ s c limate transition plan, which is one of the key initiatives detailed in the report, targets a 35% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 (with a baseline of 2024).

Further concrete sustainability commitments include switching to 100% renewable electricity, offering an entire portfolio of bio- and/or recycled-based alternatives by 2030, and actively engaging in industry collaborations and participating in the UN Global Compact.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Envalior, a global leader in Engineering Materials, today publishes its first Sustainability Report, covering the period from January to December 2024. The report was prepared on a voluntary basis and includes a Double Materiality Assessment (DMA). By assessing its first full year of operations through a sustainability lens, the company reinforces its commitment to concrete progress on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, based on a solid foundation of accurate and transparent corporate reporting. In addition, the report represents an important step toward compliance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).



Envalior’s first Sustainability Report, covering the period from January to December 2024, was prepared on a voluntary basis and includes a Double Materiality Assessment (DMA).

Leading the change in Engineering Materials

Envalior is a trusted supplier to manufacturers in sectors such as Mobility, Electronics and Electrical (E&E), and Consumer Goods, a top-two global player in PA6 injection molding and extrusion grades, and a top-three player in high-temperature polyamides and in thermoplastic copolyester. Because of its unique role in the value chain, the company is well-positioned to deliver sustainable material solutions that help customers succeed in a fast-changing economy. Under the strategic umbrella of Envalior CARES, the company manages sustainability with a holistic approach focused on three pillars: Low CArbon, Sustainable REsources, and Social Responsibility. This enables Envalior to embed sustainability into its decision-making processes, ensuring its materials continue to play a role in the ongoing transition toward sustainability across industries.

“As a global leader and highly innovative player in Sustainable & High-Performance Engineering Materials, Envalior is here to set new standards in the industry and lead the change,“ says Calum MacLean, CEO of Envalior.

Introducing Envalior’s climate transition plan

A key part of Envalior CARES is Envalior’s climate transition plan. This sets out the company’s practical pathway to an additional 35% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 compared to the new baseline year of 2024. This is on top of the 65% Scope 1 and 2 reductions already achieved between 2016 and 2024 by Envalior’s predecessor companies, compared to the former baseline year of 2016. The plan encompasses 12 key actions, including a pathway to obtain all of the electricity used at its sites from renewable sources by 2030, a low-carbon heat program, electric steam generation, and the continued implementation of ISO 50001 and ISO 14001 environmental and energy management systems. In addition, the company will intensify engagement with its value chain partners to further address its Scope 3 GHG emissions.

“Through focussing our resources, cutting emissions, and integrating sustainable feedstocks into our portfolio, we are using proven technologies and robust processes to deliver real impact,” adds MacLean.

A holistic approach to sustainability management

In addition to climate change mitigation, the report covers Envalior’s actions and commitments across a wide range of ESG focus areas. Key developments include:

Envalior’s global health and safety program , which is resulting in consistent, organization-wide improvements across key safety metrics.

, which is resulting in consistent, organization-wide improvements across key safety metrics. Engagement with the Operation Clean Sweep ® initiative to prevent pellet loss through the rollout of best practices, training, and external site audits.

initiative to prevent pellet loss through the rollout of best practices, training, and external site audits. A commitment to providing an entire portfolio of bio- and/or recycled-based alternatives by 2030, supporting customers to reduce product carbon footprints.

by 2030, supporting customers to reduce product carbon footprints. The implementation of global Human Rights and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies, covering both own operations and value chains.

and policies, covering both own operations and value chains. Continued participation in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative, integrating UNGC values into the company’s strategy, culture, and operations.

initiative, integrating UNGC values into the company’s strategy, culture, and operations. Industry collaborations, including the Advanced Packaging Association (APA), PlasticsEurope, econsense, essenscia, the Royal Association of Dutch Chemical Industry (VNCI), and the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC).

Furthering transparency, sustainability, and industry collaboration

As the regulatory landscape for manufacturers becomes increasingly complex, the sustainability credentials of material suppliers worldwide are coming under greater scrutiny. By providing detailed insights into its own sustainability strategy, Envalior aims to further increase transparency across the industry and provide additional clarity for customers. As part of this ethos, continuing to work closely with stakeholders is essential to enabling long-term sustainability progress. Visitors to K 2025, the leading trade fair for plastics and rubber (Düsseldorf, 8-15 October), will be able to view a wide selection of Envalior’s sustainable material solutions, many of which have been developed jointly with customers. Envalior experts will also be available to discuss in detail the company’s sustainable material development strategy and its collaborative approach to innovation.

Envalior’s Sustainability Report 2024 is available to view on the company’s website via the following link.

About Envalior

Envalior is a global leader in Engineering Materials with over 4,000 employees worldwide. It was established in 2023 through the merger of Lanxess Performance Materials and DSM Engineering Materials. With a long track record of customer-driven innovation, Envalior specializes in developing Sustainable and High-Performance Engineering Materials. Focus markets include Mobility, Electronics & Electrical, and Consumer Goods. For more information, visit www.envalior.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third-party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of Envalior GmbH to differ materially from the estimates expressed or implied herein. Envalior GmbH does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of Envalior GmbH or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person’s officers, directors or employees accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.