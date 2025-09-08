Epigenic Therapeutics Announces Completion of $60 Million Series B Financing to Accelerate Clinical Development of Epigenetic Medicines

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Epigenic Therapeutics (“Epigenic”), a clinical-stage innovative drug development company, today announced the completion of a $60 million Series B round of financing led by Lapam Capital, with continued participation from existing investors Qiming Venture Partners and OrbiMed, and addition of new investors including IFSC and a renowned investment firm in the industry. This round of funding will primarily support the ongoing clinical development of EPI-003 for chronic hepatitis B functional cure and EPI-001 for hypercholesterolemia treatment. Additionally, the fund will accelerate the advancement of multiple preclinical programs and further strengthen the company’s technology platforms, providing strong momentum for Epigenic’s deep commitment to innovation of epigenetic medicine.

As a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation gene modulation therapy utilizing epigenome regulation to treat prevalent diseases, Epigenic has consistently remained at the forefront of the industry. Its proprietary EPIREG™ technology platform enables efficient, durable, and specific silencing of target genes through precise DNA methylation and histone modification. Unlike traditional gene-editing tools that rely on DNA cleavage, EPIREG™ offers a safer and revolutionary therapeutic approach for patients with chronic diseases, effectively mitigating safety concerns associated with conventional gene editing.

Notably, Epigenic has independently developed EpiTax™, an in-vivo LNP delivery platform, to precisely deliver EPIREG™ tools to the liver as well as multiple extrahepatic organs. This further expands the application scope of EPIREG™ across a broader range of disease areas, further enhancing Epigenic’s technology portfolio and competitive edge.

In addition, the AIAID™ platform developed by Epigenic empowers the molecular design, target selection, and precise modulation of epigenetic medicine. The platform is equipped with a self-developed foundational model for epigenetics, providing precise core data and algorithm support. The multi-agent collaborative virtual lab autonomously performs tasks such as target discovery, target investigation, accessibility prediction, sgRNA design and evaluation, virtual epigenetic modulation, and multi-omics analysis. Furthermore, the platform utilizes AI-driven de novo protein design and AI-directed evolution to accelerate the discovery, iteration, and optimization of EPIREG™.

“We are deeply grateful for the trust and support from both new and existing shareholders,” said Dr. Bob Zhang, Co-founder & CEO of Epigenic Therapeutics. “Since our inception, we have remained focused on advancing epigenetic modulation technologies and have achieved remarkable progress in just a few years. We will continue to drive the clinical development of our core pipelines to deliver safe and effective therapies to patients as soon as possible.”

“Epigenetic drug development is a highly promising field, and Epigenic has demonstrated outstanding technological advantages and growth potential,” said Mr. Zhihua Yu, Chairman of Lapam Capital. “The combination of its EPIREG™ platform and EpiTax™ delivery system provides a unique solution for disease treatment. With this financing, we believe Epigenic will achieve further breakthroughs in clinical development and technological innovation, solidifying its leadership in epigenetics and bringing transformative therapies to patients worldwide.”

About Epigenic Therapeutics

Epigenic Therapeutics is a frontier biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation gene modulation therapy utilizing regulation of epigenetic genome for a variety of diseases. Founded in 2021 by leading scientists focused on discovering genetic technologies and developing gene modulation therapies, the company has multiple product candidates in the pipeline, including treatments for metabolic, cardiovascular, viral hepatitis, ocular and autoimmune diseases, etc. For more information, please visit www.epigenictx.com

About Lapam Capital

Headquartered in Beijing, Lapam Capital is a leading venture capital firm specializing in the biomedical sector in China. The frim currently manages five RMB funds and one USD fund, with total assets under management exceeding RMB 10 billion. Notably, it is the only biomedical investment institution that has received funding from China’s two most prominent RMB limited partners (LPs)-the National Social Security Fund and the National SME Development Fund. Lapam Capital focuses on innovative pharmaceuticals and cutting-edge medical devices, with a stategic emphasis on early-stage and early-to-mid-stage enterprises. To date, the firm has invested in a total of 200 enterprises, including over 160 innovative drug companies and more than 30 innovative medical device companies. Lapam Capital’s leadership team includes multiple partners with over 20 years of experience in both international and domestic biopharmaceutical R&D and management. This enables the firm to provide comprehensive value-added services to its portfolio companies.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since its establishment, it has invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

To date, Qiming Venture Partners has backed over 580 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 210 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 80 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status. For more, please visit www.qimingvc.com

About OrbiMed

OrbiMed is a leading global healthcare investment firm, with over $17 billion in assets under management across a range of private equity funds, public equity funds, and private credit/royalty funds. It invests across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations. OrbiMed’s team of over 100 scientific, medical, investment, and other professionals are based in key markets around the world. For more information on OrbiMed, please visit www.orbimed.com

About IFSC

Founded in 2017, IFSC is an investment institution focused on the life sciences. Guided by the philosophy of “value investing driven by basic science,” it seeks out “scientist-entrepreneurs.” The firm continuously targets unmet clinical needs in order to advance human health. To date IFSC has managed more than twelve funds, pursues a high-win-rate strategy, and has seen six of its ten historical healthcare investments go public through IPOs.