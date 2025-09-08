Europe Full of Character: “Cheese Eat Up!”, Elevating Local Bites with French Flair in the Final Year of Our French Cheese Campaign

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The third and final year of Europe Full of Character, sponsored by The French Dairy Board, CNIEL, our beloved French cheese campaign in Singapore, has arrived with a delicious twist: “Cheese Eat Up!”

This year, we’re going bold by showing how everyday food and local favorites can be reimagined and elevated with the richness, versatility, and heritage of French cow’s milk cheeses.

At the heart of French gastronomy, cheese is more than just food, it’s a symbol of tradition, craft, and cultural pride. With over 3,000 varieties across different regions, French cheeses reflect centuries of know-how passed down through generations. From soft, buttery Bries to aged, nutty Comté and vibrant orange-hued Mimolette, these cheeses tell the story of terroir, craftsmanship, and passion. This campaign focuses on cow’s milk cheeses, which form the backbone of French cheesemaking and are loved around the world for their diversity in texture and flavor.

“This campaign has been an exciting three-year journey of culinary connection between France and Singapore,” says Émilie Martin, Managing Director of CNIEL. “With this final edition, we are proud to showcase how French cheese can find a home in everyday local dishes, thanks to the creativity of chefs, students, and food lovers here.”

Over the past three years, we’ve brought together chefs, importers, distributors, students, and food lovers in a journey of culinary fusion, training the next generation of local chefs from institutions like ITE, At-Sunrice, and SHATEC, and educating key industry players on the incredible variety and possibilities of French cheese. This year marks the culmination of that journey, with a fresh and exciting spotlight on local food and hawker-inspired dishes. From chili crab toast topped with Mimolette to baked brie saté, this year’s events showcase how street-style eats can be redefined using classic French cheese.

World-renowned cheesemonger François Robin, Meilleur Ouvrier de France, returns to lead this year’s experience with a bold new message: “French cheeses have all the qualities needed to be the perfect boost for texture and flavour in Singaporean classic dishes or snacks: their creaminess is always a plus, they melt beautifully when heated, and they act as excellent aroma fixers, capturing the sharpness of Asian ingredients. They’re also well-balanced and minimally processed, the list of assets is long. And perhaps the most important of all: French cheeses are simply delicious!” says François Robin.

Throughout this campaign, we continue to spotlight the diversity of French cheese, from the luscious richness of Triple Crème, to the earthy elegance of Fourme d’Ambert, to the iconic soft bloom of Camembert and how these traditional products can embrace Southeast Asia’s street food culture with creativity and flair.

To bring this fusion to life, we’re also sharing an original recipe that reimagines one of Singapore’s most iconic dishes, Chili Crab, with a French twist. Featuring French Mimolette, this recipe shows just how effortlessly cow’s milk cheese can be woven into local favourites, adding depth, creaminess, and character to beloved flavours.

CHILLI CRAB TOASTS

Crispy air-fried mantou buns topped with a spicy crab salad and finished with nutty Mimolette cheese.



Spice meets sophistication: Chilli Crab Toasts topped with rich French Mimolette — where bold heat and nutty cheese melt into every bite.

Why the pairing works: Mimolette’s savoury-sweet notes echo the essence of chilli crab. Its deep orange hue and firm texture make a bold visual and flavour contrast to the crab and chilli tomato jam, with belachan adding umami depth.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Makes: 10 toasts

For the base:

5 Mantou buns

For the chilli crab salad:

100g cooked white crab meat

1 tbsp mayonnaise

½ lime, juiced

½ tsp sriracha (adjust to taste)

½ tsp belachan shrimp paste

Fine sea salt, to taste

For the sweet tomato-chilli jam:

2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

1 tbsp tomato sauce

½ lime, juiced

100g cooked crab claws

To serve:

100g Mimolette cheese, shaved

A Handful of coriander

2 spring onions, julienne

1. Slice the buns in half, arrange them cut side up then fry for 15 minutes until crisp. 2. In a large bowl, mix the crab meat with mayonnaise, lime juice, sriracha and shrimp paste. 3. In a separate bowl, whisk together sweet chilli sauce, ketchup and lime juice before adding the crab claws and tossing them gently to coat. 4. To assemble the toasts, arrange the buns on a serving platter. 5. Top each one with a spoonful of chilli crab salad, topped with a dressed claw and finished with a piece of shaved mimolette. 6. Garnish with spring onions and fresh coriander, and serve with extra lime wedges.

This year campaign includes:

A Trade & Media Tasting Showcase featuring elevated local bites and local drinks reimagined with French cheeses, demonstrating creative applications for foodservice professionals and media.

featuring elevated local bites and local drinks reimagined with French cheeses, demonstrating creative applications for foodservice professionals and media. Culinary School Workshops led by Maryjoy Lym from Jag Restaurant, where students from top Singaporean institutions will explore the tradition behind french cheese, how to create modern cheese board and remix local food using French cheese.

“Cheese Eat Up!” isn’t just a theme, it’s a challenge to Singaporean foodies to see their favorite dishes in a new light, with just a sprinkle, a slice, or a melt of French heritage.

ABOUT CNIEL

CNIEL (Centre National Interprofessionnel de l’Économie Laitière) is a pillar of the French dairy industry, promoting excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Through education, promotion, and international campaigns, CNIEL supports dairy professionals and brings the best of French dairy to the world.

CAMPAIGN FINANCED WITH AID FROM THE EUROPEAN UNION

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.