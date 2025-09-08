SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading smart lighting company Govee today unveiled its new Curtain Lights Pro , the most innovative curtain lights yet are packed full of fun features that will help light up a home and create inspiring backdrops for life and for screens.



Govee Lights Up Family Fun and Creator Spaces with New Curtain Lights Pro with Popular Puzzle Game Block Blast

“We designed the Curtain Lights Pro for people looking to inject personality and playfulness into their spaces – whether that’s parents wanting to create magical moments for their kids or creators looking to elevate their content,” said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. “Designed to deliver an intuitive home lighting experience, the Curtain Lights Pro makes it easy to transform your space into something unique.”

The Curtain Lights Pro have been designed as a powerful creative tool for modern home life. The ultra-dense LED layout and smoother refresh rate means GIFs and animations looked brighter and more vibrant. Whether you’re looking to bring your child’s drawing to life across your living room wall, or a TikTok creator crafting the perfect backdrop, the technology of the Curtain Lights Pro empowers people to create brighter and creative spaces.

Stunning Visuals to Spark Creativity at Home

The Govee Curtain Lights Pro transforms any space with ultra-HD visuals, featuring 960 ultra-dense RGBIC LEDs arranged in a precise 30×32 matrix. Perfect for everyone from people looking to decorate for a family holiday or for those creating professional content, the lights deliver crystal-clear, vivid effects.

Behind the dazzling visuals is next-generation processing that’s twenty times faster than previous models, supporting complex animations up to smooth 30Hz refresh rate. Govee’s Uni-IC Control Technology gives each LED the ability to display any of 16 million colors independently.

AI Technology Made DIY Simple

Powered by AI Lighting Bot, the Curtain Lights Pro allows you to generate dynamic lighting scenes in seconds using simple voice or text prompts. Users can instantly set up a birthday show, while creators can design custom backdrops effortlessly without needing technical expertise. The 30-layer editing canvas with image and GIF upload capability provides precise control for DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike.

With over 250 ready-to-use scenes for holidays, celebrations, and everyday moments, a festive atmosphere — from Halloween to Christmas — can be created with just one tap. Ten music modes automatically sync lighting effects with your favorite songs, turning family dance parties or content creation into immersive, visually stunning experiences.

Smart Features for Everyday Life And Matter Compatible

Like all Govee lights, the new outdoor lighting solutions offer seamless smart control and ecosystem integration. Control your lights effortlessly using the Govee Home App, voice commands through Amazon Alexa or Google Home, or expand your setup with Matter compatibility.

Designed to fit seamlessly into daily routines, the Curtain Lights Pro offers scheduled lighting through its Auto-Run feature, allowing scenes to shift throughout the day — from gentle morning wake-ups to relaxing evening modes. Lights can also sync with movies, shows, and games to extend the on-screen experience into a theater-like environment at home. Users can instantly access and replicate lighting setups from a global community, providing endless inspiration for family gatherings, parties, or creative projects.

Gaming Beyond the Screen

Govee has teamed up with the globally popular puzzle game Block Blast! to take the fun of gameplay into the physical world — turning ordinary family game nights into multi-sensory events.

“At Block Blast!, our vision has always been to ‘Bring Exceptional Gaming Experience To Broader And More Diverse Players Worldwide‘“, said Jason Wang, VP of Brand Marketing at Hungry Studio. “Partnering with Govee lets us extend that joy beyond the screen — transforming living rooms into vibrant game arenas, where each move can light up the walls with dynamic colors and animations. We saw Govee’s Curtain Lights not just as lights — it’s a shared emotional experience, making every gameplay feel bigger, brighter, and more memorable.”

Pricing and Availability

The Govee Curtain Lights Pro is available starting today at Govee.com and Amazon for $199.99.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee’s smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional – transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should “Life is Colorful” and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

About Hungry Studio and Block Blast!