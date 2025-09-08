Hesai Showcases Next-Gen High-Performance Lidars at IAA Mobility 2025, Mass Production Expected in 2026

MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar solutions, will showcase its latest high-performance lidar portfolio at the premier automotive event, IAA Mobility 2025, held from September 9–12 in Munich, Germany.

Among the highlights is Hesai’s automotive-grade ultra-long-range lidar ETX, setting a new industry benchmark with the world’s highest channel count and ranging capability (1). Complementing ETX, the fully solid-state FTX fills perception blind spots for L3/L4 vehicles with the world’s widest field of view. Hesai will also showcase ATX, its best-selling lidar for L2 assisted driving, which continues to lead the market.

ETX – Redefining High-Performance Lidar’s Capability



Hesai ETX Automotive Ultra-Long Range Lidar

As the star product of Hesai’s IAA Mobility showcase, ETX stands out with its unmatched 800-channel count, 400 m ranging capability at 10% reflectivity, and finest resolution at 0.05° × 0.025°. Designed for L3 and L4 autonomous driving, it is built on the world’s first fully developed in-house digital single-photon platform, which integrates three core modules: laser emission, single-photon detection, and signal processing. While strictly adhering to Class 1 eye safety standards, ETX significantly enhances the perception of autonomous vehicles. Despite its industry-leading performance, ETX has a compact 32 mm height that is 35% smaller than comparable products (2), making it ideal for seamless behind-the-windshield integration.

ETX’s performance breakthroughs are powered by Hesai’s fourth-generation technology platform, featuring three core modules:

Photon Vector Technology (PVT): Hesai customizes high-power VCSEL laser arrays to dramatically improve photon transmission and reception efficiency, boosting ranging capability by 30% while reducing its size and power consumption.

Hesai customizes high-power VCSEL laser arrays to dramatically improve photon transmission and reception efficiency, boosting ranging capability by 30% while reducing its size and power consumption. Addressable Photon Isolation (API): Hesai’s addressable photon isolation, built on independently addressable transceiver components, enables independent driving of laser transmit and receive channels. At the hardware level, this mitigates channel blooming found in traditional SPAD lidars, ensuring high-precision point clouds. In challenging scenarios such as highly reflective objects or rain and fog, ETX achieves a breakthrough with a 95% reduction in false positive rate (3) .

Hesai’s addressable photon isolation, built on independently addressable transceiver components, enables independent driving of laser transmit and receive channels. At the hardware level, this mitigates channel blooming found in traditional SPAD lidars, ensuring high-precision point clouds. In challenging scenarios such as highly reflective objects or rain and fog, ETX achieves a breakthrough with a 95% reduction in false positive rate . Intelligent Point Cloud Engine (IPE): Built on principals of quantum optics, this engine leverages 24.6 billion samples/sec ultra-fast sampling to remove over 99.9% of environmental noise in challenging conditions such as rain, fog, dust, or vehicle exhaust.

ETX has already been selected by a global OEM for multiple vehicle models. Mass production is expected in 2026, accelerating large-scale deployment of L3 autonomous driving worldwide.

Visitors will have the first opportunity to experience ETX’s behind-the-windshield solution and live point cloud demonstration at Hesai’s (Hall B3, Booth A10), made possible through collaborations with leading windshield manufacturers AGC Wideye and Saint-Gobain Sekurit.

Wideye® by AGC, AGC’s department focusing on ADAS and autonomous vehicles, offers high performance glass solutions that enable reliable, efficient and design-oriented sensor integration. Wideye® by AGC will be showcasing Hesai’s ETX live demo at booth B10, hall A1.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit is a global leader in automotive glazing systems, delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for OEMs worldwide. The company designs tailored glazing systems that combine high performance, safety and elegance while focusing on passengers comfort and emotions. As a trusted partner, Saint-Gobain Sekurit makes every drive a great experience.

“Saint-Gobain partnered with Hesai to push the boundaries of lidar integration behind the windshield, combining optical performance with seamless in-cabin design. This solution empowers automakers to deliver safer, smarter, and more elegant ADAS systems at industrial scale,” says A. Jaafar, Innovation Manager of Saint-Gobain Sekurit.

FTX – The Final Piece in Completing the Puzzle of L3 Autonomous Driving

At IAA Mobility 2025, Hesai is also showcasing the FTX, a fully solid-state blind-spot lidar that represents the critical missing piece for L3 autonomous driving. Leveraging solid-state electronic scanning, FTX delivers up to 180° x 140° field of view with more than double the resolution of its previous generation. It is 66% lighter than its prior model (4), with an exposed optical window of just 50 × 30 mm, enabling flexible integration for precise detection of low obstacles such as road posts, while supporting autonomous parking and safe lane changes. FTX is slated for mass production in 2026.



Hesai FTX Fully Solid-State Lidar

As a powerful blind-spot lidar, FTX works in tandem with ETX to form Hesai’s Infinity Eye B solution, delivering panoramic perception for L3 and L4 autonomous driving. With its next-generation lidar portfolio, Hesai continues to push the boundaries of lidar technology, empowering automakers to accelerate the safe and scalable adoption of autonomous mobility.

