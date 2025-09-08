Infobip makes SMS available in 100+ new countries via Microsoft Azure Communication Services

New native integration simplifies, strengthens, and scales enterprise SMS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global cloud communications platform Infobip has announced the expansion of its integration with Microsoft Azure Communication Services, enabling its advanced SMS interface to connect businesses with customers in more than 100 additional countries. This collaboration unites Infobip’s carrier-grade global messaging with Microsoft’s communications platform, empowering organizations to deliver secure, high-quality, and compliant messages worldwide.

As enterprises face increasing complexity in customer engagement, SMS remains a trusted and vital channel, particularly for critical communications such as authentication, real-time alerts and notifications. With the new Infobip Messaging Connect integration, businesses can now leverage Infobip’s global carrier connectivity, compliance expertise, and technical support, directly within Azure Communication Services.

The unified platform offers streamlined carrier management through APIs, regulatory compliance, and international SMS delivery, improving operational efficiency and message delivery rates. Businesses also benefit from real-time analytics and end-to-end support for high-priority interactions, helping them keep customers informed, engaged, and connected at every step.

Veselin Vuković, Chief Alliances Officer at Infobip, said: “Integrating Infobip’s SMS channels through the Messaging Connect Integration underscores our commitment to empowering cloud platforms with truly global, reliable, and high-quality communication capabilities. In today’s era of AI and automation, we are not only connecting businesses and customers, but we are also enabling conversations that drive impact.“

Diego Basantes, Senior Product Manager for Messaging Connect at Microsoft, said: “This new integration between Microsoft Azure Communication Services and Infobip marks a step forward for the next generation of cloud-based customer engagement solutions. We are creating new opportunities for businesses to connect with customers in simpler ways, helping them deliver seamless interactions.”

Infobip is a partner of Microsoft, building on a history of collaboration in cloud-based communication services. This launch enables further feature and channel integrations between Infobip and Azure.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include: