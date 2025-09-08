Infobip makes SMS available in 100+ new countries via Microsoft Azure Communication Services

New native integration simplifies, strengthens, and scales enterprise SMS
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global cloud communications platform Infobip has announced the expansion of its integration with Microsoft Azure Communication Services, enabling its advanced SMS interface to connect businesses with customers in more than 100 additional countries. This collaboration unites Infobip’s carrier-grade global messaging with Microsoft’s communications platform, empowering organizations to deliver secure, high-quality, and compliant messages worldwide.
As enterprises face increasing complexity in customer engagement, SMS remains a trusted and vital channel, particularly for critical communications such as authentication, real-time alerts and notifications. With the new Infobip Messaging Connect integration, businesses can now leverage Infobip’s global carrier connectivity, compliance expertise, and technical support, directly within Azure Communication Services.
The unified platform offers streamlined carrier management through APIs, regulatory compliance, and international SMS delivery, improving operational efficiency and message delivery rates. Businesses also benefit from real-time analytics and end-to-end support for high-priority interactions, helping them keep customers informed, engaged, and connected at every step.
Veselin Vuković, Chief Alliances Officer at Infobip, said: “Integrating Infobip’s SMS channels through the Messaging Connect Integration underscores our commitment to empowering cloud platforms with truly global, reliable, and high-quality communication capabilities. In today’s era of AI and automation, we are not only connecting businesses and customers, but we are also enabling conversations that drive impact.“
Diego Basantes, Senior Product Manager for Messaging Connect at Microsoft, said: “This new integration between Microsoft Azure Communication Services and Infobip marks a step forward for the next generation of cloud-based customer engagement solutions. We are creating new opportunities for businesses to connect with customers in simpler ways, helping them deliver seamless interactions.”
Infobip is a partner of Microsoft, building on a history of collaboration in cloud-based communication services. This launch enables further feature and channel integrations between Infobip and Azure.
About Infobip
Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.
Recent award wins include:
- Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the third consecutive year. In 2025, positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision (July 2025)
- Infobip named among Top 75 in Fortune’s Europe’s Most Innovative Companies 2025, placing it in the top 25% of all listed organizations (June 2025)
- Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)
- Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)
- Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)
- Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy’s CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)
- Infobip named number one among Established Leaders in RCS Business Messaging in Juniper Research’s RCS Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2024 (Nov 2024)
- Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)
- Infobip named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)