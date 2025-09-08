Korean Early Childhood Playgym TuniTuni Opens First Center in Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TuniTuni, a leading Korean early childhood playgym, has officially opened its first direct-operated center in Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh City on September 8.



The entrance of the new TuniTuni center in Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh City.

The TuniTuni program is designed to nurture not only children’s physical development but also their cognitive and social-emotional growth. Its unique curriculum combines storytelling, movement, and imaginative play, with fresh themes introduced weekly to keep children engaged and inspired.

TuniTuni is already a trusted name in South Korea, where one in six children has experienced its programs. Building on this strong foundation, the brand chose Thao Dien — a lively community known for young families and international schools — as the location for its first center in Vietnam.

To celebrate the opening, families who enroll by September 21st will receive a 15% discount.

TuniTuni has also gained strong momentum in other international markets. In Hong Kong, high demand has led to waiting lists of more than 300 children, with a third center set to open this November. In Malaysia, the brand recently launched its second center in Bukit Jalil. In the U.S., a newly opened center in Fort Lee, New Jersey earned an average parent satisfaction rating of 9.8 out of 10 during pilot classes.

With the opening of its first center in Ho Chi Minh City, TuniTuni looks forward to welcoming local families in Thao Dien and becoming part of the community.

Contact:

TuniTuni Thao Dien

Thao Dien Green Mall, 2F, 192 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh 700000

Instagram: @tunituni_vn

About TuniTuni Vietnam

Founded in Korea in 2003, TuniTuni is an early childhood playgym program that blends storytelling, physical activity, and imaginative play to support children’s holistic development. Over the past two decades, TuniTuni has grown into a trusted brand in Korea, where one in six children has experienced its programs.

Building on this success, TuniTuni Vietnam aims to bring the same joyful and purposeful learning experience to families in Ho Chi Minh City. With its first direct-operated center now open in Thao Dien, TuniTuni Vietnam is committed to providing young children with a safe, engaging, and development-focused environment.