Media OutReach Newswire Strengthens Press Release Distribution Network in Singapore and Southeast Asia

Only global newswire to provide guaranteed news postings with Mediacorp and SPH Media



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2025 – Media OutReach Newswire, Asia Pacific’s first global newswire, has further cemented its reputation as the leading newswire for Singapore and Southeast Asia, with guaranteed news posting partnerships with Mediacorp and SPH Media, Singapore’s two leading media companies.

Dedicated page on CNA for Media OutReach Newswire press releases

Through the partnerships, Media OutReach Newswire becomes CNA’s first content partner and the only global newswire to offer guaranteed verbatim online news postings on both SPH’s MoneyFM89.3 and Mediacorp’s CNA.

By providing PR and communications professionals direct access to Singapore’s two top media, Media OutReach significantly enhances their stories’ reach and impact, in Singapore, across Southeast Asia, ASEAN, and the Asia Pacific region.

CNA is Singapore’s most used online news source, with a weekly reach of 47%, and one of the country’s two most trusted news media according to a recent study by Reuters Institute*.

Jennifer Kok, Founder & CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, shared: “As champions of the PR industry and the media, we are pleased to partner with both SPH and Mediacorp, and honoured to be the first newswire content partner of CNA. Our total communication solution allows PR and Communication professionals in Singapore to reach journalists and editors, secure write ups, build media relations and gives them multiformat post release reports, filled with data insights and PR campaign intelligence.”

In the AI era, Media OutReach Newswire’s unique guaranteed verbatim news postings, on authoritative online news media across Asia Pacific, North America, UK and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America give companies a clear advantage in AI Search, SEO and GEO. Media range from local and regional to global media such as CNA, Malay Mail, The Sun Daily, Sinchew, Vietnam News, Vietnam Plus, Daum, Livedoor, AP, AFP, Yahoo, Marketwatch, Market Insider, Financial Times, Zawya, Arabian Post, and Slovenia Times.

Jennifer added, “Media OutReach Newswire’s verbatim news postings on real and trusted news websites make AI models find your content and cite it in search results –vital in driving brand trust as more people search using AI. The verbatim format also gives communicators the ability to control the narrative and the story. This makes the press release, and PR professionals, more relevant than ever.”

The partnerships with Mediacorp and SPH Media solidify Media OutReach Newswire’s position as the trusted newswire of choice for PR professionals, communicators, media and brands alike, across Asia Pacific and the globe.

About Media OutReach Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific’s first global newswire, serving as a trusted partner to the media, PR and communications professionals, corporations, and government bureaus, across the region and the globe.

Founded in 2009 on a passion to champion the PR industry, Media OutReach Newswire leverages next-generation technology to redefine the field of press release distribution, and to build brand equity and trust for our clients, as a total communications provider.

With a curated network of 200,000 editors and journalists, 70,000+ media titles, from 1,500 media partners in more than 40 languages, Media OutReach Newswire is the only newswire providing guaranteed verbatim news postings on authoritative media sites, powering SEO and GEO.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices across China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan, our global press release distribution network spans Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia, the US, Canada and Latin America, Europe and the UK, the Middle East and Gulf States, as well as Africa.

For more information about our services, solutions and network, please visit www.media-outreach.com