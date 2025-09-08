NAVEE Birdie 3X: Electric Golf Push Cart That Follows You Seamlessly on the Course

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NAVEE, a global leader in smart mobility solutions, brings its innovative technology to the golf course with the Birdie 3 Series, featuring the Birdie 3X ($1,699) and Birdie 3 ($1,399). While launched last month, these electric golf carts remain highly relevant for golfers looking to upgrade their game with convenience and tech.

They are now officially available in the US through the NAVEE Official Store and Amazon, making it easier than ever for golfers to enjoy smarter play.

One of Birdie 3X’s most compelling features is its Follow-Me mode, enabled by Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. Unlike traditional Bluetooth or infrared-based systems that rely on approximate proximity detection, UWB provides centimeter-level accuracy, allowing the cart to track the player’s position in real time. Whether walking across slopes, turns, or through crowded fairways, Birdie 3X maintains a stable and responsive following experience.



Hands-free golfing with Follow-Me technology

Featuring a 4+1-wheel configuration design, which equipped with 11″ all-terrain rear wheels, two 6″ universal front wheels, and a dedicated anti-tipping rear caster — the Birdie 3X delivers enhanced stability across various course conditions. Powered by dual 240W peak motors, it confidently tackles up to 25% inclines, rough grass, soft sand, and gravel surfaces.

Designed with portability in mind, the cart offers one-touch folding for fast setup and easy storage. When folded, it measures just 0.15 cubic meters. Its 220Wh high-capacity battery supports up to 36-hole games on a single charge, delivering long-lasting performance throughout the day.

Beyond movement, the Birdie 3 Series features a multi-functional central control hub and integrates with the NAVEE App. Golfers can control the cart directly from their phone—adjust speed, monitor battery status, track scores, and customize settings, all through one intuitive interface.

Each unit of the Birdie 3 Series comes equipped with thoughtful details, including an umbrella holder, cup holder, and a Type-C charging port for added convenience on the course. A wide selection of premium accessories is also available, allowing users to personalize their setup and expand functionality.

With the Birdie 3 Series, NAVEE demonstrates its commitment to bringing smart mobility innovation to golf, making every round more relaxed, enjoyable, and technologically advanced.

About NAVEE

NAVEE is a leading brand in electric mobility, No.1 in suspension technology and climbing efficiency, and the fastest-growing new brand in sales, delivering products with cutting-edge design and sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://naveetech.us/