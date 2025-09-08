NUS-ISS Learning Festival 2025 marks its 10th edition with a three-month series to empower professionals for an AI-enabled future

Celebrating a decade of impact, this year’s festival presents a dynamic lineup to help professionals adapt, innovate, and thrive in the fast-evolving AI era

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NUS-ISS has kicked off the 10th edition of its flagship Learning Festival, set to run from 5 September to 14 November 2025. This landmark edition commemorates a decade of inspiring digital leaders and innovators while reinforcing the importance of equipping professionals to thrive in an AI-enabled future. Held as part of the NUS120 anniversary celebrations, the NUS-ISS Learning Festival 2025 continues its mission to uplift the digital capabilities of professionals across industries and foster meaningful connections within the community.



(Starting from left) Moderator: Dr Bernard Leong, Adjunct Lecturer, Artificial Intelligence Practice, NUS-ISS; Speakers: Ms Wynthia Goh, Senior Partner, NCS NEXT, NCS Group; Mr Patrick Kelly, Senior Sales Director, Databricks and Mr Patrick Bruinsma, Software Technical Leader ASEAN, IBM.

The theme “Always Learning and Always Leading in the Age of Artificial Intelligence” underscores the pressing need for organisations and individuals to stay ahead in the age of AI. With emerging technology, particularly generative AI, rapidly transforming industries, NUS-ISS Learning Festival 2025 provides a platform for practitioners, business leaders and organisations to explore the latest trends and uncover practical pathways to thrive.

A series of exciting activities will unfold over three months, engaging and connecting the NUS-ISS community throughout the festival season.

Key event highlights include:

Main festival opening (5 Sep):

NUS-ISS Learning Festival 2025 will open with its flagship full-day event at the institute’s campus, setting the stage for an energetic exchange of ideas and perspectives among industry professionals. Through insightful talks, fireside chats, panel discussions, hands-on workshops and networking opportunities, participants will explore how AI is powering smarter systems, and reshaping industries such as healthcare, cybersecurity, digital banking, and beyond. Participants can also look forward to gaining fresh insights from leading industry experts and organisations such as AI Singapore, EY, Google, IBM, Monetary Authority of Singapore, NCS Group, Synapxe, and more. With conversations spanning both strategic opportunities and real-world applications of AI, professionals can gather valuable tips on how to harness the shift and capture the opportunities that AI brings.

To provide access to a wider international audience, selected sessions will also be livestreamed, enabling participants from around the world to gain insights from the experts in real time. As an extension of the main festival day, a series of online webinars on Digital Resilience, Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence will also be made available to international audiences from 15 September 2025 onwards. These sessions will further deepen the conversation and enable professionals across borders to continue learning and exchanging ideas beyond the event.

Back to School Alumni Talk “Symbiotic Intelligence in Manufacturing: Collaborative Robotics and Agentic AI for Industry 5.0 and Beyond” (12 Sep):

Specially curated for NUS-ISS alumni, this talk by Dr Xavier Xie, Senior Lecturer & Consultant, Artificial Intelligence Practice, at NUS-ISS, explores the frontier of Industry 5.0, where human creativity and machine intelligence converge. It examines the role of agentic AI as an emerging force and how collaborative robotics can serve as human-centric enablers in manufacturing. Anchored in the Singapore context, the talk highlights how businesses can build resilient, adaptive, and ethically aligned AI ecosystems that balance innovation with responsibility.

NUS-ISS TalentXperience 2025 (17 Oct):

Now in its third year, NUS-ISS TalentXperience has become a cornerstone event for students embarking on their digital careers. With over 100 interviews conducted at TalentXperience 2024, this year’s edition promises more opportunities for students to accelerate their careers and build long-lasting professional connections.

Students from NUS-ISS’ graduate programmes can look forward to connecting with leading companies across diverse industries – including DBS, National Dental Care Singapore, Infineon Technologies, Keysights Singapore and many others that are eager to welcome the next generation of digital talent. They will also get to network directly with hiring managers and professionals who can provide first-hand advice on navigating the competitive job market and receive real-time feedback on how to sharpen their profiles and differentiate themselves.

NUS-ISS Annual Luncheon 2025 (14 Nov):

Among the highlights of the NUS-ISS Learning Festival 2025 is the by-invitation Annual Luncheon, convening alumni, key industry partners and staff. The luncheon serves as a platform for the NUS-ISS community to look ahead and envision the next chapter of the institute’s mission: to equip the next generation of digital leaders with the knowledge, skills, and mindset to navigate an evolving AI landscape with confidence and impact.

“As AI transforms industries, reshapes work, and accelerates innovation, lifelong learning has never been more essential,” says Mr Khoong Chan Meng, Chief Executive Officer of NUS-ISS. “For the past 10 years, the NUS-ISS Learning Festival has empowered professionals and organisations alike to exchange ideas, embrace new technologies, and celebrate progress. The future belongs to those who can continuously evolve, lead, and innovate with courage. At NUS-ISS, we are enabling a digital economy that is Always Learning and Always Leading. We remain committed to equipping industry professionals in Singapore and across the region in staying relevant and competitive in the fast-changing technology landscape.”

To find out more about the NUS-ISS Learning Festival, please visit https://www.iss.nus.edu.sg/learning-festival/2025

