One Futureworld Marks 6 Years of Bose Partnership with Strategic Product Launches

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2025 – One Futureworld, the exclusive distributor of Bose in Singapore, marks its 6th anniversary with the launch of three new Bose products. This milestone reflects the company’s continued role in shaping the Bose experience locally, highlighting a partnership built on growth, innovation, and a deep understanding of the Singapore market.

Celebrating Six Years of Growth and Market Expansion



Over the past six years, One Futureworld has built a close partnership with Bose in Singapore, shaping how the brand is introduced, retailed and experienced locally. The company has expanded its presence across both physical and digital channels, while continuously adapting to evolving consumer expectations.

The partnership has enabled One Futureworld to connect with Singapore’s growing premium audio segment, contributing to sustained brand relevance and market presence. From navigating changing retail dynamics during the pandemic to implementing customer-centric initiatives, the company has helped define Bose’s positioning within Singapore’s premium audio and lifestyle landscape.

Strategic Product Debuts: A New Phase of Local Engagement



Aligned with the National Day celebrations and back-to-school season, One Futureworld introduced three new Bose products this August: the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2), the SoundLink Plus, and the SoundLink Home. These latest additions reflect the brand’s ongoing evolution, combining Bose’s signature sound quality with features designed to suit modern lifestyles.

The SoundLink Home stands out as a notable addition to Bose’s speaker lineup in Singapore, emphasising interior aesthetics alongside audio performance. Designed to complement home environments, it functions as both a sound system and a visual feature. To reinforce this positioning, One Futureworld has implemented dedicated in-store merchandising, including life-size banner posters and display tables.

Each product in the launch addresses distinct user needs. The SoundLink Plus is designed for users seeking a durable speaker with strong audio output. The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2) are built for those who prioritise high-performance noise cancellation, long-wear comfort and immersive sound quality. They are positioned among Bose’s leading active noise-cancelling earbuds.

Adapting to the Evolving Audio Landscape in Singapore



Consumer preferences in Singapore have shifted in recent years. Demand for premium audio now encompasses not only technical specifications but also design, usability, and lifestyle fit. In response, One Futureworld has refined its approach to positioning Bose, aligning more closely with these evolving expectations.

“We’ve seen a clear change in how premium audio is perceived in Singapore,” shared Albert Chan, General Manager of One Futureworld. “Purchase decisions today are influenced by lifestyle fit, emotional appeal, and design sensibility. Bose products continue to meet these expectations, and our role is to ensure they remain relevant and accessible.”

Urban professionals and design-conscious consumers remain key target segments. To maintain engagement, One Futureworld continues to invest in content-led digital campaigns, blog marketing, and targeted social media outreach. The current product launch, supported by Meta advertising and in-store visual enhancements, forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen both visibility and consumer connection.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Lifestyle Audio in Singapore



As audio becomes increasingly integrated into smart living and lifestyle environments, One Futureworld sees strong potential for continued growth. By balancing technical innovation with design-led thinking, Bose is well-positioned to reach a broader audience seeking both functionality and aesthetic value.

The 6th anniversary serves as both a point of reflection and a foundation for future direction. One Futureworld remains focused on advancing Bose’s presence in Singapore through curated retail experiences, refined customer engagement, and a locally relevant product strategy.

The new Bose products are now available through One Futureworld’s official retail and online channels. Customers can explore the full lineup and learn more on their website.

About One Futureworld

One Futureworld is the exclusive distributor of Bose products in Singapore. With a mission to deliver premium audio through strategic curation and local market expertise, the company manages Bose’s presence across retail, e-commerce, and customer engagement channels. Since 2019, One Futureworld has played a key role in positioning Bose as a lifestyle audio brand, connecting with discerning consumers through tailored experiences and product innovation.