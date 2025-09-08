OranAI Raises Multi-Million-Dollar Angel Funding to Lead AI Content Marketing Through Its AI Agent PhotoG

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OranAI, a next-generation AI marketing company, announced the completion of a new multi-million-dollar angel financing round. The investment will accelerate OranAI’s expansion and strengthen its AI Marketing Agent, PhotoG, which enables enterprises to automate insights, content generation, and multi-channel publishing at scale.

Founded in 2024, OranAI provides an integrated AI marketing solution covering insights, strategy, content creation, and operations. Its product suite — including PhotoG, DataG, and VoyaAI — empowers brands to achieve AI content marketing that is faster, more cost-effective, and more consistent than traditional approaches. Within just six months of go-to-market, OranAI has surpassed $1.4 million in revenue and secured over 40 enterprise clients across beauty, FMCG, fashion, and consumer electronics.

In addition, OranAI has built the world’s largest AI model library, designed to meet the diverse needs of global advertising. The library includes AI-generated models of different genders, ethnicities, and styles, all created with a proprietary compliance framework that eliminates copyright and privacy risks. This enables brands to safely and efficiently scale personalized campaigns across international markets.

PhotoG: The AI Marketing Agent

PhotoG is OranAI’s AI Marketing Agent, designed to automate the full marketing workflow. From market insights and strategy to image/video generation and one-click publishing, PhotoG delivers campaigns at one-tenth the cost of conventional content marketing.

To ensure commercial-grade quality, OranAI pioneered the a-t diffusion algorithm, enabling high-fidelity outputs across product, scene, and copy. On VBench 2.0 marketing benchmarks, PhotoG has achieved SOTA-level performance, with consistency scores exceeding 0.92.

Building the Commercial AI Brain

OranAI is also building a multimodal model matrix it calls the “commercial brain” — from the Oran-VL 7B vision-language model to the large-scale Oran-XVL 72B multimodal model. By combining trend insights with customer engagement data, OranAI enables enterprises not only to “see” but to understand and act on complex consumer and business needs.

Market Traction

OranAI focuses on industries with substantial budgets and fast decision cycles — including beauty, FMCG, fashion, and consumer electronics. Its results-based pricing model directly aligns AI-driven marketing with business outcomes, making its AI Marketing Agent PhotoG indispensable for global brands.

Investor Perspectives

“OranAI shows us how the next generation of AI Marketing Agents will reshape the trillion-dollar advertising industry,” said one investor. “By combining technical precision with practical AI content marketing, OranAI is setting a new global standard.”

About OranAI

OranAI is an AI marketing company delivering end-to-end solutions for AI content marketing. Its core product PhotoG, the AI Marketing Agent, enables enterprises to generate high-quality creative content at scale. Together with DataG and VoyaAI, OranAI provides actionable insights and automated publishing, working with leading global brands in beauty, FMCG, fashion, and consumer electronics to drive intelligent, automated growth.

